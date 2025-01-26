Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
300 Artists Playing Indigenous Musical Instrument Herald At 76th Republic Day Parade

In a spectacular showcase of India’s rich cultural diversity, 300 artists from across the country took center stage at the 76th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. Dressed in vibrant, colorful attire, they heralded the event, marching to the iconic anthem, "Saare Jahan Se Acchha."

A Symphony of Traditional Indian Instruments

The performance featured a mesmerizing blend of indigenous instruments, each contributing to the unique soundscape of the parade. These included:

  • Shehnai
  • Sundari
  • Nadaswaram
  • Been
  • Mashak Been
  • Ransingha
  • Flute
  • Karadi Majalu
  • Mohuri
  • Sankha
  • Tutari
  • Dhol
  • Gong
  • Nishan
  • Chang
  • Tasha
  • Sambal
  • Chenda
  • Idakka
  • Lezim
  • Thavil
  • Gudum Baza
  • Talam
  • Monbah

These instruments, drawn from various regions of India, echoed through Kartavya Path, adding a rich auditory layer to the visual spectacle of the parade.

A Tribute to India’s Unity in Diversity

The vibrant ensemble not only celebrated India’s cultural heritage but also symbolized the country’s unity in diversity. Each instrument represented a different region of India, creating a truly national soundscape. The melody of “Saare Jahan Se Acchha” perfectly captured the essence of the occasion, resonating deeply with the gathered audience, including President Droupadi Murmu and the Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, who were in attendance to witness the performance.

A Grand Aerial Display

Following the musical performance, the sky above Kartavya Path was showered with flower petals as Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit flew overhead in a spectacular Dhwaj Formation. This aerial display added to the grandeur of the celebration, with the helicopters being led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

 A Beautiful Celebration of Heritage and Patriotism

The 76th Republic Day parade offered a visual and auditory feast that highlighted India’s rich cultural diversity and deep patriotism. The ensemble of 300 artists, the iconic instruments, and the breathtaking aerial display made it a day to remember.

