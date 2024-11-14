Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

60 Injured As Supporters Of Poll Candidate Clash With Police During Arrest In Rajasthan

At least 60 people were injured when supporters of an independent assembly by-election candidate allegedly torched vehicles and hurled stones at a police team that arrived in Rajasthan's Tonk district to arrest him.

60 Injured As Supporters Of Poll Candidate Clash With Police During Arrest In Rajasthan

At least 60 people were injured when supporters of an independent assembly by-election candidate allegedly torched vehicles and hurled stones at a police team that arrived in Rajasthan’s Tonk district to arrest him. The incident occurred after he allegedly slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary during a confrontation with a group of voters who were boycotting the polling.

Incident at Samrawata

The violence broke out on Wednesday when SDM Amit Chaudhary visited Samrawata to address the boycott of elections by the residents. The protest has been held here by them as they want their area to be included in the jurisdiction of Uniara tehsil instead of Deoli. Meena, who had joined the protesters also said that his election symbol was deliberately blued on voting machine.

Just as Chaudhary, accompanied by the police force, tried to pacify the protesting people, Meena allegedly slapped the SDM. The policeman confirmed that Meena suddenly attacked Chaudhary, pulled his collar, before striking him, even as the police intervened to try and stem the assault.

Meena Escapes; Backers Attacked Police

Within an hour, the rise of brutality led Meena away to hiding, where police are now hunting him down. The situation took a turn for the worse when the supporters of Meena accused the police personnel of an act of denial of food supply to the protesters. They attacked the police team and started stoning them, where eight members of a police team were injured, out of 60 victims. The authorities responded by increasing forces and tear gas to disperse the rioters.

Opposition Congress Suspends Meena

Independent candidate Meena, who is vying for the seat in the by-election, was suspended by the Opposition Congress and reasons were cited as exclusion from the party’s list of nominees.

Immediate Action Call

The Rajasthan Administrative Service Officers Association has condemned the incident and demanded Meena’s immediate arrest. It had threatened to remain absent from work if no action was taken. Meena, however, claims that he slapped the SDM since he was wronged and believes a proper investigation should be done on the incident. He also claimed that the police tortured his supporters in an attempt to arrest him.

Continuation of Investigation, Police Intervention

After the voting process was over, police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said that Meena was to be arrested but his supporters didn’t allow. “They surrounded the police team and started throwing stones. Meena fled when the police tried to detain him,” he added.
Meena has not been found out as yet and the police are continued with their efforts to arrest him while ensuring the situation remains under control.

Read More : IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Raipur

Filed under

Meena national news Rajastahan Poll Clash Samarwata Incident
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle And Issued Challan

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle...

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social Media Shift?

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social...

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

Entertainment

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The Legal Secret Behind It

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox