Sunday, January 19, 2025
70 Arrested In Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Over Jama Masjid Survey, Says Police

Local authorities are continuing their efforts to arrest those responsible and address illegal encroachments in the area.

70 Arrested In Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Over Jama Masjid Survey, Says Police

In connection with the stone-pelting incident that erupted over a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, the Sambhal police have arrested 70 individuals. The violence, which occurred on November 24, followed a controversial examination of the Mughal-era mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others, including local residents and officials.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra, the arrests have been made in relation to the violent clashes near the Jama Masjid. The police have vowed to apprehend others involved in the stone-pelting, assuring that further arrests are imminent. The violence was a direct reaction to the ASI’s survey, which was met with fierce opposition from certain sections of the local population.

The district administration had issued a notice for the demolition of 123 houses and shops in the area after a survey under the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act of 1916 found them to be in a dilapidated state, posing a risk to public safety. Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer Manibhushan Tiwari clarified that these structures were in danger of collapse and needed urgent attention to prevent loss of life and property.

Background

The violence has led to a heightened focus on illegal encroachments, prompting the district administration to take action against unauthorized constructions on government lands. The local authorities are working to restore historic landmarks as well, with a team from the ASI and local officials visiting several significant religious sites in the region. On December 14, during an anti-encroachment drive, the administration unearthed a Shiv-Hanuman temple that had been closed since 1978. The temple was reopened on December 22, with plans for further restoration work in the coming months. Additionally, an old well was discovered in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, adding to the ongoing efforts to reconnect the community with its historical and religious heritage.

The investigation into the stone-pelting incident continues, with authorities determined to maintain law and order in the region while preserving its cultural landmarks.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Sambhal sambhal violence

