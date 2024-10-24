More than 70 flights operated by Indian airlines were hit with bomb threats on Thursday, according to insider sources.

More than 70 flights operated by Indian airlines were hit with bomb threats on Thursday, according to insider sources. The threats targeted around 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, while Akasa Air received alerts for approximately 14 flights. This alarming trend has escalated in recent weeks, with nearly 250 flights facing bomb threats in the last 11 days.

Akasa Air issued a statement confirming that some of its flights operating on October 24 had received security alerts. “Our Emergency Response teams are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with security and regulatory authorities. We are adhering to all prescribed safety protocols in partnership with local authorities,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu addressed the growing concern, announcing that the government is considering legislative measures to combat such incidents. Proposed actions may include adding individuals responsible for bomb threats to a no-fly list, aiming to enhance airline security and deter future threats.

Must Read: Evacuation Underway Amid Cyclone Dana Knocking Doors