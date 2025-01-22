India is set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution.

India is set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution. This annual celebration reflects the country’s unity, diversity, and progress, with the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi being the centerpiece of the event. The parade will feature 16 state and union territory tableaux and 10 from various ministries and departments, highlighting the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Progress).

Let’s take a closer look at 10 remarkable showcases in this year’s parade, each representing a unique aspect of India.

1. Goa: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage

Goa’s tableau will highlight the rich cultural traditions of the state. Known for its vibrant festivals, music, and cuisine, the display promises to offer a glimpse into Goa’s unique heritage and charm.

2. Uttarakhand: The Land of Adventure

Uttarakhand will combine cultural heritage with adventure sports. This showcase will emphasize the state’s natural beauty and its reputation as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts.

3. Haryana: The Teachings of the Bhagavad Gita

Haryana’s tableau will center around the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, a text that holds profound significance in Indian culture. This display will underscore the spiritual and philosophical essence of the state.

4. Andhra Pradesh: Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys

The tableau from Andhra Pradesh will feature Etikoppaka Bommalu, traditional eco-friendly wooden toys. These toys are a testament to sustainable craftsmanship and the creativity of the artisans.

5. Madhya Pradesh: The Land of Cheetahs

Highlighting its natural heritage, Madhya Pradesh’s tableau will showcase Kuno National Park, home to the cheetahs reintroduced to India. This display celebrates the state’s conservation efforts and biodiversity.

6. Tripura: Kharchi Puja

The northeastern state of Tripura will showcase Kharchi Puja, a traditional festival that worships 14 deities. This tableau will reflect the state’s deep spiritual roots and cultural practices.

7. West Bengal: Empowering Lives

West Bengal’s tableau will highlight government initiatives such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Lok Prasar Prakalpa, which empower lives and promote self-reliance. The display emphasizes social and economic development in the state.

8. Delhi: Quality Education for All

The national capital, Delhi, will present a tableau focusing on quality education. The display will emphasize the city’s strides in providing accessible and innovative educational opportunities.

9. Chandigarh: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Chandigarh’s tableau will depict a harmonious blend of heritage, innovation, and sustainability, reflecting the city’s unique identity and progressive outlook.

10. Ministry Highlights: Showcasing Government Initiatives

The parade will also feature tableaux from various ministries, including:

Ministry of Tribal Affairs showcasing tribal development.

showcasing tribal development. Ministry of Women & Child Development focusing on women empowerment.

focusing on women empowerment. Ministry of New & Renewable Energy emphasizing sustainability.

emphasizing sustainability. Ministry of Culture highlighting India’s artistic legacy.

The Indonesian Contingent at Republic Day Parade

Adding an international dimension, a 160-member contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will march alongside Indian forces. Their participation signifies the strong bilateral ties between India and Indonesia.

The Chief Guest for this year’s celebration is Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia. This marks his first visit to India as President, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day Parade is more than just a display of cultural diversity and military strength; it is a tribute to the resilience and unity of the nation. Each tableau, performance, and contingent tells a story of India’s glorious past and promising future, inspiring citizens to take pride in their heritage and work toward progress.