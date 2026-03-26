8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

The government provided new information about the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC): its timeline, scope of work, and how much funding will be required for it. Millions of central government workers and retirees have been waiting for this news.

In a written answer to Parliament by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, about the current status and future direction of the CPC, he confirmed that the CPC is already formed and will issue recommendations about pay, allowances, pensions etc., for all central government employees within 18 months after it was created.

Scope of the Pay Commission

With its broad mandate, the CPC will look at all aspects of employee compensation and will review pay scales, allowances and pensions, and all other components of compensation, such as base salaries and dearness allowances in order to ensure that employee compensation reflects the realities of today’s economy, and to establish a more equitable compensation system.

The revised pay scales of the Pay Commission will become effective 1st January 2026, as per the Government. However, the actual date for roll-out is dependent upon the final report of the Commission and on the Government’s formal acceptance of the recommendations of the Commission.

Uncertainty Over Financial Impact

A significant concern raised by the Finance Ministry was regarding the lack of an assessment of the financial implications associated with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

The Government has indicated that they will be able to ascertain the actual financial impact of the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission once the 8th Pay Commission has provided their recommendations to the Government. As a result, the exact financial cost to the Government is uncertain at this time.

Extension of Stakeholder Consultation

As such, the consultation process, with the Stakeholders, is continuing to be undertaken. The Commission has extended their deadline for members of the Stakeholder Community to respond to the 18-point Questionnaire issued by the Commission. Members of the Stakeholder Community will now have until the end of March 31, 2026, rather than until March 16, 2020, to respond to the Questionnaire.

The extension of the time period in which to respond, will provide for broader stakeholder participation and allow for increased, more comprehensive feedback before final recommendations are made by the Commission.

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