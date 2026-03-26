LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East bus-truck collision Balen Shah Dhurandhar exam Abu Dhabi DC Bab el Mandeb Strait elon musk karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri bengaluru apple cctv footage Ashok Kharat HIV Donald Trump Middle East
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

The government has confirmed that the 8th Pay Commission is already set up and will submit its recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions within 18 months.

8th Pay Commission Update (Image: AI-generated)
8th Pay Commission Update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 26, 2026 22:35:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

The government provided new information about the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC): its timeline, scope of work, and how much funding will be required for it. Millions of central government workers and retirees have been waiting for this news.

In a written answer to Parliament by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, about the current status and future direction of the CPC, he confirmed that the CPC is already formed and will issue recommendations about pay, allowances, pensions etc., for all central government employees within 18 months after it was created.

Scope of the Pay Commission

With its broad mandate, the CPC will look at all aspects of employee compensation and will review pay scales, allowances and pensions, and all other components of compensation, such as base salaries and dearness allowances in order to ensure that employee compensation reflects the realities of today’s economy, and to establish a more equitable compensation system.

You Might Be Interested In

The revised pay scales of the Pay Commission will become effective 1st January 2026, as per the Government. However, the actual date for roll-out is dependent upon the final report of the Commission and on the Government’s formal acceptance of the recommendations of the Commission.

Uncertainty Over Financial Impact

A significant concern raised by the Finance Ministry was regarding the lack of an assessment of the financial implications associated with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

The Government has indicated that they will be able to ascertain the actual financial impact of the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission once the 8th Pay Commission has provided their recommendations to the Government. As a result, the exact financial cost to the Government is uncertain at this time.

Extension of Stakeholder Consultation

As such, the consultation process, with the Stakeholders, is continuing to be undertaken. The Commission has extended their deadline for members of the Stakeholder Community to respond to the 18-point Questionnaire issued by the Commission. Members of the Stakeholder Community will now have until the end of March 31, 2026, rather than until March 16, 2020, to respond to the Questionnaire.

The extension of the time period in which to respond, will provide for broader stakeholder participation and allow for increased, more comprehensive feedback before final recommendations are made by the Commission.

Also Read: ‘India Not A Dalal Country Like Pakistan’: Jaishankar Tells All-Party Meet, Stresses Independent Stand On West Asia Crisis 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 8th CPC8th pay commissionPankaj Chaudhary

RELATED News

Jaipur Woman Smashes Multiple Bikes After Minor Accident, Defies Police: ‘I Don’t Fear….’, Shocking Public Video Goes Viral

First Time Ever The Biggest Ensemble Cast In A Soulful Sufi Musical Evening That Marked the Grand Star-Studded Launch of the Music Album “Allah Hoo Allah Hoo” Along With a Heart-Warming Iftari Celebration

Air India Flight Scare: London-Bound Plane Makes Dramatic Mid-Air U-Turn Over Saudi Arabia, Lands Back in Delhi After 7 Hours

Produced by Juhi Desai, Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Unveils High-Energy Trailer and Songs at Grand Celebration

Goel World Brings Integrated Home-Building Model to Lucknow, Backed by Century-Old Legacy

LATEST NEWS

Balen Shah Set To Take Oath As Nepal’s Next Prime Minister, Rastriya Swatantra Party Unanimously Picks 35-Year-Old As Parliamentary Leader, Know Key Details Here

Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, Jameel Jamali: Iconic Dhurandhar Characters Make It To Accounts Question Paper Of A School Leaving Internet In Splits

IPL 2026: Why Did Preity Zinta Apologise to Jitesh Sharma? RCB Star Reveals Heartfelt Call After PBKS Exit | Details Inside

Avatar: Fire And Ash India OTT Release, When And Where To Watch Cameron’s Blockbuster Sci-Fi Adventure

Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

Indian Among Dead in Abu Dhabi After Missile Debris Falls on Street Following Interception, Who Was He?

Gold Rate Today, March 26: Check Latest 18, 22, 24 Carat Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Cities

S Jaishankar Meets French Foreign Minister at G7 Talks, India’s Role in Global Economy and Strait of Hormuz Security in Focus

‘Begging For A Deal’: Donald Trump Claims Iran Seeking Talks Despite Public Denials, Issues Final ‘No Turning Back’ Warning

Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown
8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown
8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown
8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Sets 18-Month Timeline For Salary And Pension Review, Final Costs Still Unknown

QUICK LINKS