A Long-Term Investment Strategy Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore In Telangana Says IT Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana is moving ahead with a well-defined strategy to transform the state into a Global Life Sciences Hub, said Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries. Speaking at the inauguration of the 2nd edition of the ET Pharma Tech Innovation Conclave.

“In just a year and a half, Telangana govt have attracted investments exceeding ₹50,000 crore, resulting in the creation of over 60,000 new jobs.” He noted that Telangana is projected to export life sciences products worth ₹66,000 crore in FY 2024–25. Hyderabad, has earned global recognition as the “Vaccine Capital of the World,” supplying one-third of the world’s vaccines. From India’s largest Medical Devices Park, “Made in Telangana” stents and catheters are now being exported to 89 countries, including the US and Japan. The minister added.

“Our government is committed to creating employment for five lakh individuals in rural and semi-urban regions through the life sciences sector. To achieve this, we are implementing a long-term investment strategy worth ₹1 lakh crore.” Minister Sridhar Babu revealed that plans are underway to establish Pharma Villages in Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Medak districts, after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

He also said Additionally, the government is preparing to set up a Life Sciences University, built to international standards, to cultivate a highly skilled workforce tailored to industry needs. The university will offer both short- and long-term programs in partnership with global life sciences organizations.

Minister also mentioned ongoing collaborations Through Young India Skills University, youth are already receiving industry-aligned training in partnership with companies like Dr. Reddy’s and Aurobindo. With the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), science graduates are being groomed to become specialists in life sciences.

“We are in the final stages of launching a dedicated ‘Telangana Comprehensive Life Sciences Policy’ to enhance the global visibility of the Telangana brand in this sector.” He emphasized that the government’s approach goes beyond industry and R&D, focusing on public benefit through technology integration. Telangana has already initiated AI-based pilot screening programs for oral, breast, and cervical cancers in three districts. Encouraged by the positive outcomes, preparations are underway to extend this initiative across all government hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

