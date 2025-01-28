A Majestic Conclusion To Republic Day 2025: Beating Retreat Ceremony At Vijay Chowk On January 29

India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations will culminate in a mesmerizing display of music and patriotism at the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025, at the iconic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations will culminate in a mesmerizing display of music and patriotism at the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025, at the iconic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. This ceremonial event, set against the majestic backdrop of the Raisina Hills as the sun sets, will feature 30 captivating Indian tunes performed by the esteemed bands of the Indian Army (IA), Indian Navy (IN), Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. This year, it will be graced by the presence of President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, senior government officials, and the public, making it a truly distinguished occasion.

A Musical Extravaganza to Remember

The ceremony will kick off with the energetic tune of ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ by the massed band, immediately followed by a stunning array of tunes, including ‘Amar Bharati’, ‘Indradhanush’, ‘Jai Janam Bhumi’, ‘Nati in Himalayan Valley’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, and ‘Veer Siachen’ by the Pipes & Drums band. These tunes will stir the hearts of the audience, each melody a testament to India’s rich cultural diversity and spirit.

Following this, the CAPF bands will play renditions such as ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Rajasthan Troops’, ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’, and ‘Bharat ke Jawan’. The IAF band will keep the momentum going with tunes like ‘Galaxy Rider’, ‘Stride’, ‘Rubaru’, and ‘Millennium Flight Fantasy’. Meanwhile, the IN band will perform a mix of patriotic anthems such as ‘Rashtriya Pratham’, ‘Nishak Nishpad’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Spread the Light of Freedom’, and ‘Rhythm of the Reef’.

The Indian Army band will close the performance with stirring anthems such as ‘Veer Sapoot’, ‘Taqat Watan’, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’, ‘Dhruv’, and ‘Faulad Ka Jigar’. The massed bands will then play iconic pieces like ‘Priyam Bharatam’, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’, and ‘Drummers Call’ before concluding the ceremony with the ever-popular ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, a song that always unites the nation in a collective sense of pride.

The Conductors: Masters of the Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony will be conducted by a team of skilled and respected conductors, with Commander Manoj Sebastian presiding over the massed band. Other distinguished conductors include Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bishan Bahadur of the Indian Army, M Antony, MCPO MUS II for the Indian Navy, Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar for the Indian Air Force, and Head Constable GD Mahajan Kailash Madhava Rao for the CAPF. The Pipes & Drums band will be led by Subedar Major Abhilash Singh, while the Buglers will be conducted by Naib Subedar Bhupal Singh.

A Brief History of Beating Retreat

The Beating Retreat ceremony has been an integral part of India’s Republic Day celebrations since the 1950s, following a state visit by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Over the years, it has evolved into a grand annual event paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, symbolizing the nation’s deep respect for its military.

The ceremony is not just a celebration of India’s armed forces, but a reminder of the unity and resilience that defines the nation. It brings together various military bands, blending tradition and modernity in an unparalleled spectacle of patriotism and unity.

As the sun sets over Vijay Chowk and the soulful music fills the air, the Beating Retreat ceremony will mark the perfect conclusion to India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. With a stunning lineup of tunes, skilled conductors, and a distinguished audience, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable experience.

