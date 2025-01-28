Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Majestic Conclusion To Republic Day 2025: Beating Retreat Ceremony At Vijay Chowk On January 29

India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations will culminate in a mesmerizing display of music and patriotism at the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025, at the iconic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
A Majestic Conclusion To Republic Day 2025: Beating Retreat Ceremony At Vijay Chowk On January 29


India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations will culminate in a mesmerizing display of music and patriotism at the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025, at the iconic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. This ceremonial event, set against the majestic backdrop of the Raisina Hills as the sun sets, will feature 30 captivating Indian tunes performed by the esteemed bands of the Indian Army (IA), Indian Navy (IN), Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. This year, it will be graced by the presence of President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, senior government officials, and the public, making it a truly distinguished occasion.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony Feature Photo The Beating ...

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Musical Extravaganza to Remember

The ceremony will kick off with the energetic tune of ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ by the massed band, immediately followed by a stunning array of tunes, including ‘Amar Bharati’, ‘Indradhanush’, ‘Jai Janam Bhumi’, ‘Nati in Himalayan Valley’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, and ‘Veer Siachen’ by the Pipes & Drums band. These tunes will stir the hearts of the audience, each melody a testament to India’s rich cultural diversity and spirit.

Following this, the CAPF bands will play renditions such as ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Rajasthan Troops’, ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’, and ‘Bharat ke Jawan’. The IAF band will keep the momentum going with tunes like ‘Galaxy Rider’, ‘Stride’, ‘Rubaru’, and ‘Millennium Flight Fantasy’. Meanwhile, the IN band will perform a mix of patriotic anthems such as ‘Rashtriya Pratham’, ‘Nishak Nishpad’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Spread the Light of Freedom’, and ‘Rhythm of the Reef’.

Beating retreat ceremony Feature Photo The Presidential...

The Indian Army band will close the performance with stirring anthems such as ‘Veer Sapoot’, ‘Taqat Watan’, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’, ‘Dhruv’, and ‘Faulad Ka Jigar’. The massed bands will then play iconic pieces like ‘Priyam Bharatam’, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’, and ‘Drummers Call’ before concluding the ceremony with the ever-popular ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, a song that always unites the nation in a collective sense of pride.

The Conductors: Masters of the Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony will be conducted by a team of skilled and respected conductors, with Commander Manoj Sebastian presiding over the massed band. Other distinguished conductors include Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bishan Bahadur of the Indian Army, M Antony, MCPO MUS II for the Indian Navy, Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar for the Indian Air Force, and Head Constable GD Mahajan Kailash Madhava Rao for the CAPF. The Pipes & Drums band will be led by Subedar Major Abhilash Singh, while the Buglers will be conducted by Naib Subedar Bhupal Singh.

A Brief History of Beating Retreat

The Beating Retreat ceremony has been an integral part of India’s Republic Day celebrations since the 1950s, following a state visit by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Over the years, it has evolved into a grand annual event paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, symbolizing the nation’s deep respect for its military.

The ceremony is not just a celebration of India’s armed forces, but a reminder of the unity and resilience that defines the nation. It brings together various military bands, blending tradition and modernity in an unparalleled spectacle of patriotism and unity.

As the sun sets over Vijay Chowk and the soulful music fills the air, the Beating Retreat ceremony will mark the perfect conclusion to India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. With a stunning lineup of tunes, skilled conductors, and a distinguished audience, this year’s ceremony promises to be an unforgettable experience.

ALSO READ: Watch Video| Chaos At Patna Junction: Reserved Passengers Stranded As Crowds Rush To Board Sampoorna Kranti Express

Filed under

76th Republic Day India Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025 Vijay Chowk Beating Retreat

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bengal Govt Sanction Received To Prosecute Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital: CBI Tells Calcutta HC

Bengal Govt Sanction Received To Prosecute Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital: CBI Tells Calcutta HC

BJP Slams Sam Pitroda Over Undated Comment on Illegal Migrants

BJP Slams Sam Pitroda Over Undated Comment on Illegal Migrants

Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year Award

Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year Award

Seven More Young Men Forcibly Disappeared In Balochistan

Seven More Young Men Forcibly Disappeared In Balochistan

Budget 2025: What Is A Populist Budget?Why It Is Controversial?

Budget 2025: What Is A Populist Budget?Why It Is Controversial?

Entertainment

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox