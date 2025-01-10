Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
‘A Voter Is Also A Politician ‘ PM Modi Advocates For A Broader Vision Of Politics In Candid Podcast With Nikhil Kamath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, spoke extensively on various issues, including the role of money in politics, societal contributions, and the broader responsibilities of voters in a democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, spoke extensively on various issues, including the role of money in politics, societal contributions, and the broader responsibilities of voters in a democracy. The two-hour-long podcast released on Friday offered a unique glimpse into his perspectives and personal anecdotes.

Does Politics Require Money?

When asked whether money is an indispensable part of politics, Modi countered the notion by sharing a story from his childhood. He recalled a doctor from his village who contested an election as an independent candidate by seeking small donations of one rupee each from the community.

“At a public meeting, he gave an account of how much money he received. I think he spent only ₹250. He won by a very narrow margin,” the prime minister recounted.

Modi emphasized the importance of truth, patience, and dedication in political journeys, asserting that success cannot be achieved with a transactional mindset focused solely on votes. “You should not have the attitude of a ‘contract,’ meaning that you do something only for votes. With such an attitude, you cannot succeed,” he remarked.

Beyond Electing Representatives

The prime minister urged people to rise above the conventional political mindset of electing representatives like MPs or MLAs. Instead, he highlighted the significance of societal contributions that create a lasting political impact.

“If anyone runs a small ashram and educates girls, even if they do not contest elections, the effort creates a political impact,” Modi explained, underscoring the idea that politics is not confined to governance but extends to broader societal engagement.

Modi offered a unique perspective on the role of voters in a democracy, describing them as politicians in their own right. “In democracy, a voter is in a way a politician. A voter applies his/her mind while casting a vote,” he said.

He stressed the need to view politics from a larger canvas, where societal involvement and conscious voting contribute to shaping the nation’s future.

A Podcast Rooted in Ideals

Through his candid conversation, PM Modi provided thought-provoking insights into the principles that have shaped his political journey. By sharing personal anecdotes and advocating for societal contributions, he reinforced the idea of politics as a means to serve and uplift the community, not merely as a race for power.

The podcast reflected Modi’s vision for a democracy driven by active participation, truth, and integrity, encouraging citizens to see themselves as stakeholders in the nation’s political and social fabric.

