Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil Kamat Podcast

In an engaging and heartfelt conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in his first-ever podcast, hosted by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha.

PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil Kamat Podcast

In an engaging and heartfelt conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in his first-ever podcast, hosted by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. Released on Friday, the over two-hour-long episode provided a rare glimpse into Modi’s personal life, political journey, and his views on governance, youth involvement in politics, and global issues.

Learning Hindi at a Railway Platform

During the podcast, Modi shared an intriguing anecdote about how he learned Hindi while selling tea at a railway station in Gujarat’s Mehsana. The prime minister revealed that frequent interactions with dairy farmers from Uttar Pradesh, who visited the area for trade, helped him gradually pick up the language.

“Talking to them, I gradually learned Hindi,” Modi said, showcasing how simple daily interactions played a role in shaping his communication skills.

Reflecting on his tenure as Gujarat’s chief minister, Modi recalled a speech he delivered upon assuming office, which has become a guiding principle for his political journey.

He said, “I will not shy away from hard work. I will not do anything for myself. I am human and can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.” This commitment to integrity and hard work has been central to his governance philosophy.

Reuniting with School Friends

The prime minister also reminisced about his desire to reconnect with his childhood friends after becoming Gujarat’s chief minister. He invited all his old friends to the CM’s residence but admitted to feeling a disconnect during the meeting.

“I was trying to find my friends in them, while they were seeing me as the chief minister,” Modi reflected, highlighting the challenges of balancing personal relationships with a public life.

In the podcast, Modi underscored the need for people with a mission-driven mindset to enter politics. He stressed that politics should not be about ambition but about serving the nation.

“Good people should come into politics with a mission, not ambition,” Modi said, urging the youth to contribute to nation-building through active political participation.

The discussion also delved into the prime minister’s approach to policymaking and governance. Modi emphasized the importance of ideology and idealism in creating impactful policies while addressing the need to adapt to changing global dynamics.

Modi shared candid moments from his childhood and life in politics, providing a window into the experiences that shaped him as a leader. From the challenges of governance to his personal philosophies, the podcast offered a nuanced perspective on the prime minister’s journey.

Encouraging Youth Participation

The prime minister expressed his belief in the power of youth, calling for their active involvement in politics and governance. He highlighted the transformative potential of young minds in shaping India’s future.

By choosing a podcast format, Modi showcased his adaptability to modern communication methods. Sharing a trailer of the podcast on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with Nikhil Kamath was a blend of personal anecdotes, governance philosophies, and a call to action for the youth. The podcast highlighted his journey from a tea seller to a political leader, underscoring his commitment to integrity, hard work, and service to the nation.

Read More :  Conversions In Sanatan Dharma: How Youth Culture Drives Change – Insights from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar

Filed under

Nikhil Kamath PM Modi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Vishnu With MahaKumbh Mela

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Vishnu With MahaKumbh Mela

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: PhonePe & ICICI Lombard Launch Unique Devotee Insurance

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: PhonePe & ICICI Lombard Launch Unique Devotee Insurance

Entertainment

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox