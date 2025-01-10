PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil Kamat Podcast

In an engaging and heartfelt conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in his first-ever podcast, hosted by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. Released on Friday, the over two-hour-long episode provided a rare glimpse into Modi’s personal life, political journey, and his views on governance, youth involvement in politics, and global issues.

Learning Hindi at a Railway Platform

During the podcast, Modi shared an intriguing anecdote about how he learned Hindi while selling tea at a railway station in Gujarat’s Mehsana. The prime minister revealed that frequent interactions with dairy farmers from Uttar Pradesh, who visited the area for trade, helped him gradually pick up the language.

“Talking to them, I gradually learned Hindi,” Modi said, showcasing how simple daily interactions played a role in shaping his communication skills.

Reflecting on his tenure as Gujarat’s chief minister, Modi recalled a speech he delivered upon assuming office, which has become a guiding principle for his political journey.

He said, “I will not shy away from hard work. I will not do anything for myself. I am human and can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.” This commitment to integrity and hard work has been central to his governance philosophy.

Reuniting with School Friends

The prime minister also reminisced about his desire to reconnect with his childhood friends after becoming Gujarat’s chief minister. He invited all his old friends to the CM’s residence but admitted to feeling a disconnect during the meeting.

“I was trying to find my friends in them, while they were seeing me as the chief minister,” Modi reflected, highlighting the challenges of balancing personal relationships with a public life.

In the podcast, Modi underscored the need for people with a mission-driven mindset to enter politics. He stressed that politics should not be about ambition but about serving the nation.

“Good people should come into politics with a mission, not ambition,” Modi said, urging the youth to contribute to nation-building through active political participation.

The discussion also delved into the prime minister’s approach to policymaking and governance. Modi emphasized the importance of ideology and idealism in creating impactful policies while addressing the need to adapt to changing global dynamics.

Modi shared candid moments from his childhood and life in politics, providing a window into the experiences that shaped him as a leader. From the challenges of governance to his personal philosophies, the podcast offered a nuanced perspective on the prime minister’s journey.

Encouraging Youth Participation

The prime minister expressed his belief in the power of youth, calling for their active involvement in politics and governance. He highlighted the transformative potential of young minds in shaping India’s future.

By choosing a podcast format, Modi showcased his adaptability to modern communication methods. Sharing a trailer of the podcast on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with Nikhil Kamath was a blend of personal anecdotes, governance philosophies, and a call to action for the youth. The podcast highlighted his journey from a tea seller to a political leader, underscoring his commitment to integrity, hard work, and service to the nation.