Saturday, January 11, 2025
In a bizarre incident, a man of age 20 was arrested in Ghaziabad after a video of his went viral, where he was seen spitting on a roti before placing in a tandoor in a restaurant.

Accused Irfan Arrested For Spitting On Roti’s In A Viral Video, Watch

In a bizarre incident, a man of age 20 was arrested in Ghaziabad after a video of his went viral, where he was seen spitting on a roti before placing in a tandoor in a restaurant. The accused, named Irfan, worked at an eatery located near Lodhi Chowk, Ghaziabad.

It was only after the viral video that the police were informed, after which Irfan was arrested, police said.

The arrest was confirmed by the Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Kumar Singh. He added that the Food Safety and Drugs Department had held a sampling test at the eatery.

