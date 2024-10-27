Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Agendas Revealed—What’s Next For Tamil Nadu?

In an ambitious move, TVK introduced a series of policies aimed at reforming governance and enhancing social welfare across Tamil Nadu. (Read more below)

The Tamil Nadu political landscape witnessed a new chapter on October 27, 2024, as Tamil cinema star C. Joseph Vijay, know as ‘Thalapathy’ officially launched his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), at its inaugural state-level conference. With his recent announcement to participate in the 2026 Assembly elections, Vijay’s shift from cinema to politics has generated nationwide interest, marking the beginning of his mission to bring progressive change to Tamil Nadu.

From Cinema to Politics: A Momentous Transition

Vijay’s journey from silver screen stardom to the political stage began in February when he announced his intention to enter politics and contest the 2026 Assembly elections. The actor, known for his dedicated fanbase, has steadily built momentum for his political venture. In August, he unveiled the TVK flag and party song at the Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai. Recognized by the Election Commission of India (ECI) shortly thereafter, TVK enters Tamil Nadu’s political arena as a new player alongside established giants like the Dravidian parties (DMK, AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under state chief K. Annamalai.

Adding intrigue to his journey, Vijay’s latest big-budget film, GOAT, has captivated audiences, fueling speculation that this may be his last cinematic project before immersing himself fully in politics. If GOAT indeed marks his cinematic finale, Vijay’s legacy in Tamil cinema will remain firmly established as he transitions to a new chapter of public service.

“I have thrown away the peak of my career & remuneration and came for you as your Vijay🔥🔥”#TVKVijayMaanaadu pic.twitter.com/smBqirgVjB — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 27, 2024

Honoring Tamil Nadu Icons: A Symbol of TVK’s Vision

At the conference, Vijay set a powerful tone by honoring Tamil Nadu’s revered social reformers, including Periyar, BR Ambedkar, and Kamaraj, whose ideologies form the backbone of TVK’s mission for social justice and equality. The event venue featured large cutouts of these icons, highlighting Vijay’s commitment to their principles and reflecting his dedication to fostering an inclusive, progressive Tamil Nadu.

Opposition to NEET and Education Reform Focus

A significant stance Vijay took at the conference addressed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which has long been a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu. He voiced his opposition to NEET, emphasizing its emotional toll on students and referencing the tragic suicide of S. Anitha in 2017. Aligning with public sentiment, Vijay pledged TVK’s focus on creating an education system more responsive to Tamil Nadu’s needs, supporting reforms sensitive to local concerns.

Unveiling Key TVK Policies: A Progressive Agenda for Tamil Nadu

In an ambitious move, TVK introduced a series of policies aimed at reforming governance and enhancing social welfare across Tamil Nadu. Some of the standout principles include:

Abolition of the Governor’s Role : Advocating for a direct governance model that strengthens state autonomy.

: Advocating for a direct governance model that strengthens state autonomy. Proportional Representation in Elections : Aiming to shift from traditional reservation models.

: Aiming to shift from traditional reservation models. Two-Language Policy : Prioritizing Tamil as a primary official language.

: Prioritizing Tamil as a primary official language. Local Control over Education : Pressuring to move education to the state list.

: Pressuring to move education to the state list. Decentralized Governance : Proposing a branch of the Secretariat in Madurai.

: Proposing a branch of the Secretariat in Madurai. Women’s Representation : Committing one-third of party and assembly seats to women.

: Committing one-third of party and assembly seats to women. Kamarajar Model Schools : Elevating educational standards by establishing new institutions.

: Elevating educational standards by establishing new institutions. Exclusive IT University : Promoting advanced education in technology and innovation.

: Promoting advanced education in technology and innovation. Environmental Protection: Introducing laws to curb illegal sand mining and preserve water bodies.

These policies underscore Vijay’s vision for a more empowered Tamil Nadu, advocating for inclusivity, state autonomy, and sustainable development.

A Tribute to Anjalai Ammal: Honoring an Unsung Hero

In an unexpected yet poignant tribute, Vijay highlighted Anjalai Ammal, an unsung freedom fighter from Cuddalore, who played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement and was one of the first women elected to the State Legislature in 1937. By honoring Ammal, Vijay demonstrated TVK’s dedication to celebrating the contributions of lesser-known heroes who embody Tamil Nadu’s resilient spirit.

Critique of Political Establishments and Vision for Constructive Politics

In his address, Vijay also criticized the existing political narratives, stating that TVK aims to bring a positive and constructive approach focused on citizen welfare, without attacking or naming opponents directly. “We are here to work for the people,” Vijay asserted, positioning TVK as a fresh alternative to traditional Dravidian ideologies. His statement reflects his commitment to transparency and constructive politics.

Empowering Women as Key Stakeholders

Vijay also stressed the essential role of women in his political mission, asserting that “Women are going to play a vital role in my political journey.” By prioritizing gender inclusivity within TVK’s structure, he aims to engage voters more holistically and actively promote women’s involvement in Tamil Nadu’s political and social landscape.

A Promise of Power Sharing in Alliances

Positioning TVK as an independent force, Vijay expressed confidence in his party’s potential to secure a single majority in the 2026 elections. However, he left the door open for future alliances, promising to share power in governance if any alliances are formed. This flexible approach underscores TVK’s willingness to collaborate while staying true to its core mission.

Looking to the Future: Vijay’s Commitment to Tamil Nadu

Concluding his address amidst roaring applause, Vijay underscored his commitment to his supporters, saying, “My decision to enter politics is conscious, and there will be no looking back.” Rallying his supporters, whom he called the “TVK army,” Vijay pledged to stand firm against divisive tactics and focus on empowering people through transparency, unity, and equality.

As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape evolves with Vijay’s entry, all eyes are on Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, wondering if this actor-turned-politician will indeed lead the state toward a transformative new chapter in its history.

