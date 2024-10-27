Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the alarming rise of cyber crimes, specifically "digital arrests," which have begun to affect various segments of society.

In his recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the alarming rise of cyber crimes, specifically “digital arrests,” which have begun to affect various segments of society. He emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged citizens to adopt a proactive approach with the mantra: “stop, think, and take action” when confronted with potential scams.

Modi noted that investigative agencies are collaborating with state authorities to combat this issue, but he stressed that awareness is crucial for individuals to protect themselves from falling victim to such crimes. He shared a representative video illustrating how scammers impersonate officials from probe agencies, preying on victims’ fears after gathering personal information.

Beware of Digital Arrest frauds! No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for enquiries. Follow these 3 steps to stay safe: Stop, Think, Take Action.#MannKiBaat #SafeDigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/KTuw7rlRDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 27, 2024

“Beware of Digital Arrest frauds,” Modi cautioned. “No investigative agency will ever reach out to you via phone or video call for such matters.” He advised the public to contact the national cyber helpline at 1930 or visit its portal for assistance and to report any suspicious activities to the police. The Prime Minister encouraged people to document such interactions by recording conversations and taking screenshots as evidence.

Watch: In 115th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi says, “…In the fraud of digital arrest, the caller, sometimes pretends to be from the police, sometimes from the CBI, sometimes from Narcotics, sometimes from the RBI, using various labels, pretending to be a fake… pic.twitter.com/pikELTdefx — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2024

Beyond discussing cyber crime, Modi also celebrated the flourishing animation industry in India. He remarked on the “wave of creative energy” sweeping the nation, highlighting the global recognition of Indian animations. Characters like Chhota Bheem, Krishna, and Motu Patlu have garnered widespread popularity, showcasing the creativity and talent emerging from India.

He expressed confidence that India is on the brink of an animation revolution, with Indian gaming also gaining traction internationally. Modi reiterated the country’s commitment to achieving an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), noting significant progress in various sectors, including defense, where India is now exporting products to over 85 countries.

Through his address, PM Modi reinforced the message of empowerment and awareness while celebrating the achievements of Indian talent on the global stage.

Also Read: Is India Poised To Become Animation Hotspot? PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Motu-Patlu, Chhota Bheem In Mann Ki Baat