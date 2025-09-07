LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 06:38:08 IST

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, slammed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and alleged that the people affected by the devastating monsoon in the state have not received the compensation amount yet.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Thakur said, “Have the affected families received proper compensation? At that time, the Chief Minister announced during the assembly session that I am announcing a package of 4500 crore rupees… Lying to the people affected by the disaster is a grave crime. An announcement was made by the government, but nothing was received.”

Last month, the Himachal Pradesh state cabinet decided to grant a special relief package for the disaster-affected families across the state.

During a meeting chaired by CM Sukhu, the cabinet decided to increase the compensation for a completely damaged house from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Apart from this, the compensation of Rs 12,500 for the partially damaged house has been enhanced to one lakh rupees.

Further, the compensation of Rs 10,000 given in case of a damaged shop or dhaba has been enhanced ten times to rupees one lakh. The State Government will also provide increased financial assistance of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 10,000 for the damaged cowsheds.

Meanwhile, 64 people were rescued from the Mani Mahesh Yatra in Chamba using Chinook helicopters, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said on Saturday.

He said, “Yesterday (on Friday), the devotees who were in Mani Mahesh were evacuated through two Chinook helicopters. Today, Mi17 arrived here. They made a total of four sorties in which two mortal remains, who were still with us in Bharmour, were brought here. We also brought here 64 more people, who could not be evacuated yesterday.”

He urged to people to contact the helpline number if someone is still stuck at the Mani Mahesh Yatra.

“There is a report from Bharmour that no outside devotee is stranded there. I would also like to request people that if anyone has a friend who has gone there and you have not been able to contact him yet, please provide that information to the district helpline number 98166-98166… Because whatever rescue operation was there has been duly completed today. So if there is still someone who is left behind… please give their information so that search efforts can be made for them,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there have been 17 deaths in the Yatra.

“There have been 17 deaths in the Mani Mahesh Yatra… I am talking only about the route. Apart from that, if there has been any accident or something else, then it is not included in this,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: himachal pradeshjairam-thakurSukhvinder Singh Sukhu

RELATED News

Delhi NCR Weather Update: Delhi Braces For Continuous Rain And Thunderstorms, IMD Forecasts
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Pind Daan Story! When Maa Sita Cursed Cow, Tulsi And River Falgu, In Anger
Mumbai: Huge number of devotees take part in immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty
Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan Is More Ambitious Than Ever As He Nears 60, Wants To Stay Busy And Sleep Less
EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazil on Independence Day
Your Tongue Sheds In Patches And Looks Like An Atlas: Kate McKinnon Opens Up About Her ‘GROSS’ Medical Condition
After Weapons, Crude Oil, India-Russia Relations To Grow Deeper With This Move, Kremlin Now Wants To…
J&K To Host 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 In Srinagar
Mohammed Rafi’s Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer
After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore
"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur
Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur
Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur
Affected families have not received proper compensation: Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur

QUICK LINKS