Aged 55 And Above: These ‘How Old Are You’ Seniors In Kerala Are Mastering AI And Breaking Stereotypes

In an age where technology evolves by the minute, a small but determined group of senior citizens in Kerala is proving that curiosity knows no expiry date. The elderly community ‘HowOldAreYou’ has trained online 15 members all aged 55 and above in the fast-growing world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The community has been taking forward this initiative to teach elders about AI.

The seven-day course, available for merely ₹199, exposed participants to 15 various AI tools, including video creation and site designing through to AI-created images and even writing AI-generated songs. For most, it was an initial foray into a world they had only heard of before.

‘How Old Are You’ turned Curiosity to Creativity

It all started for participant Regini Babu with a basic curiosity: “I had heard a lot about AI.”. I was assigned a task in the press to do work posters, so I wanted to learn how to do them on my own. I used to watch online video classes I encountered on social media, but they lacked the personal touch. The uniqueness of Shijin’s class is that it is as if he is beside us and telling us everything. I learned how to study and utilize AI effectively. I am thankful to Shijin” she told NewsX.

Regini’s experience is one echoing a universal trend among participants, the transition from intimidation of AI to employing it as an instrument of self-expression.

Shijin, the founder of How Old Are you Community is organising AI course.

‘Now, We Can Make Our Own Good Morning Messages’ says ‘How Old Are You’member

For Suresh Kumar, AI has ushered in a new area of creativity and amusement. “More often than not, the ‘Good Morning’ and ‘Good Night’ greetings we receive are created by using AI. Now, we can make them too! ChatGPT and Runway are wonderful for casual users, and Gemini and ElevenLabs are ideal for professional work. Everything is so seamless. Mr. Shijin deserves so much accolade for initiating this and instructing us so elaborately,” he said to NewsX.

In addition to technical competency, the sessions encouraged friendship. Members expressed about the classroom environment that has taken them to their school days.

How Old Are You’s Mission to Close the Digital Divide

The project is a brainchild of Shijin, creator of the HowOldAreYou community. His ambition is modest but ambitious, to make certain seniors are not left on the sidelines of the digital revolution.







“My intention is to narrow the digital divide.”. Generally, youth are more conscious about AI tools, so I decided to teach them to elders to ease lives. Most of the members here are writers and poets, with AI, they can make their content more innovative. Even for mental health, seniors can inquire with ChatGPT their queries and find quick solutions. We also instructed them to create websites and advertisements, so they can even initiate their own business,” Shijin told NewsX.

He is convinced that AI can enable seniors not only for personal use, but also to seek employment opportunities if harnessed effectively.

Kerala’s elder population

Kerala is already experiencing the future that much of India has yet to witness. As the country’s population of seniors is expected to double by 2050, seniors already account for 16.5% of Kerala’s population, the largest proportion in any state. Grandparents can be seen strolling to the market, working in the gardens, or engaging in conversation on the verandas, a testament that ageing here isn’t just a number it’s integrated into life.

How Old Are You’s AI Camp for Seniors

After the success of the course, How Old Are You is organizing a special one-day residential camp for elderly citizens in Ponnani, Malappuram, on August 23 and 24. The event will integrate technology sessions with intermingling to battle loneliness and promote shared experiences.

For these older adults, what was once a formidable hurdle has become a force of innovation, self-assurance, and bonding. As Regini, Suresh, and their fellow students have demonstrated, when learning something new is involved, age is merely a number and in the era of artificial intelligence, lifelong education has never been more thrilling.

