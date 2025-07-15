LIVE TV
World Youth Skills Day: Five Essential Human Skills That AI Can Never Replace

World Youth Skills Day: Five Essential Human Skills That AI Can Never Replace

July 15 marks the recognition of World Youth Skills Day, that is an important reminder of the need to provide young people the tools they need to succeed in a changing world. ‘Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills’, this year's emphasis, underlines the increasing impact of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, in both personal and professional domains.

Last Updated: July 15, 2025 19:43:26 IST

In today’s changing scenario, AI has taken up the majority of our professional and personal lives. In order to stay updated and skillful it has become extremely important for us to tune into these tools effectively.

A special day for young skills

July 15 marks World Youth Skills Day- it’s a day to reflect upon how we are training young people for the changing world of work, entrepreneurship and lifetime learning. This year’s theme, Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills, highlights the large shift technology is bringing to every field.

Today, Generative AI (GenAI) has become a key part of both our professional and personal lives to a large extent. And, now it has no longer remained a choice rather a necessity to quickly evolve ourselves around it. Just as fluency in English or proficiency in mathematics is expected in today’s job market, GenAI features are quickly becoming essential. Whether you’re a designer, data analyst, customer service professional or freelance writer, knowing how to use systems like ChatGPT, Midjourney, or GitHub Copilot is becoming more and more important.

Five most important abilities you will need to succeed in the GenAI age:

Empathy – The Heart of Human Connection

AI will never fully comprehend human emotions, no matter how advanced it gets. Emotional intelligence and empathy are still unique human qualities. These “heart skills” are valued in modern companies for inspiring people, rebuilding relationships, and establishing trust.

Beyond What AI Can Produce: Original Creativity

AI can use patterns to create writings or artwork. However, only humans are capable of generating novel concepts, bridging diverse domains, and generating inventions that transform cultures.

Creativity and Innovation

Though AI can remix old ideas, it relies upon existing data. Human creativity sparks new ways of thinking and innovation that machines cannot produce.

Flexibility and Resilience

The modern world is constantly changing. AI, which operates on predetermined patterns, lacks the ability to quickly learn, adapt to new situations, and recover from setbacks the way humans do.

Communication is the Key

Clear, persuasive, face‑to‑face communication remains essential. These abilities—whether it be teamwork, leadership, or dispute resolution—create relationships and trust that AI cannot match.

UN’s Role

In order to discuss how to teach and develop human abilities in the AI era, the UN and UNESCO are hosting hybrid events in places like Paris and New York that bring together government officials, educators, young people, and tech specialists.

Simultaneously, they are implementing AI in schools through digital career counseling as part of their reforms in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Are We Ready to Lead or Just Follow?

With one of the youngest labor forces in the world, India has a special opportunity—or duty—to prepare its young people to lead in an AI-dominated future, not merely survive it.

“It is crucial to equip young people with digital tools and GenAI, but it must be based on ageless human abilities. It is our duty as employers, skill-building providers and educators to combine the newest technological advancements with the essential components of career success. World Youth Skills Day is a great chance for us to commit to our youth’s long-term success.”

