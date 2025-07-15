PathshalaDo Takes Over X as 27,000 Schools Shut Down in Uttar Pradesh

A massive digital protest erupted on Sunday over the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to merge and shut down council schools with low enrollment. The hashtag #PathshalaDoNotMadhushala (give us schools and not liquor shops) quickly climbed to the top of India’s trending list on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting widespread anger and concern.

The movement saw overwhelming participation from teachers, Shikshamitras, D.El.Ed trainees, parents, and community members. Many shared emotional videos and photos highlighting the human impact of the decision, cooks in tears, concerned mothers, and anxious students pleading for the right to education. Posts criticized the state for reducing school numbers, failing to provide basic facilities, and ignoring teacher shortages.

Anger Builds Over Threat to Rural Education

Teacher leader Sushil Pandey condemned the decision, calling it a “disaster for children’s education and the future of teaching aspirants.” Vijay Bandhu, head of ATETVA, questioned the fate of government campaigns like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, asking, “How will girls study if there are no schools in villages?”

D.El.Ed leader Rajat Singh accused authorities of suppressing dissent by jailing peaceful protesters, but said the resistance has now taken root. “The fire of struggle has been lit,” he added.

Citizens Demand Education, Not Liquor Shops

The protest sparked comparisons between education and liquor licensing. Nitesh Pandey said government actions had left BTC and B.Ed holders so frustrated that they were ready to burn their degrees. Several users questioned, “What kind of Ram Rajya is this, where 27,000 schools are closed, but licenses are issued for 27,000 liquor shops?”

The campaign has transformed into a powerful call for accountability, urging the government to prioritize schools over liquor stores and protect the educational future of rural children across the state.

