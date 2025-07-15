LIVE TV
Home > India > President Droupadi Murmu Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Meets Burn Victim Alleging Sexual Harassment

President Droupadi Murmu Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Meets Burn Victim Alleging Sexual Harassment

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s burn unit to enquire about the 20-year-old college student who set herself ablaze after alleging sexual harassment by a professor.

July 15, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the burn unit at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and enquired about the condition of a 20-year-old college student who attempted suicide by self-immolation following allegations of sexual harassment. The President, originally from Odisha, was at the institute for its 5th Convocation Ceremony when she made the unscheduled visit to the burn and plastic surgery department. The student, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, set herself on fire on Saturday, citing inaction on her complaint against a professor.

Student Suffers 95% Burns, Shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

The student initially received treatment at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries. Doctors confirmed that she suffered 95% burns and is currently on a ventilator. President Murmu met with the hospital staff and enquired about the treatment process and her medical response. AIIMS Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas told reporters, “The President visited the patient; she was on a ventilator. She enquired about the treatment and how the student is responding.”

President Murmu Meets Family, Assures Support

The President, accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also interacted with the student’s family members. The student’s brother said, “The President expressed concern over the incident and became emotional. She suggested that we pray to Lord Jagannath. The President said she would do something for my sister after she recovers.” Officials stated that the President’s presence offered moral support to the family amid the crisis.

The student had earlier accused the head of the Education Department at her college of asking for “favours,” which she declined. She alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment thereafter. Despite reporting the incident to the college principal, she claimed no action was taken for 11 days. Following her suicide attempt, authorities suspended and arrested both the department head and the principal. Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.

