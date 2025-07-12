LIVE TV
'Mapping The Application of AI in Traditional Medicine': WHO Acknowledges India's Efforts to Harness AI Potential In Ayush Systems

The WHO has released a technical brief titled "Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine", approving India's efforts in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with traditional medicine systems, particularly Ayush systems. The release says India becomes the first country to launch a Traditional Knowledge Digital Library.

WHO (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:56:50 IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently released a technical brief titled "Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine", approving India's efforts in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with traditional medicine systems, particularly Ayush systems.

The release says India’s efforts to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance and amplify the strengths of its Ayush systems reflect the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who seeks to position the country as a global leader in digital health innovation and the integration of traditional medicine. 

India first country to launch a Traditional Knowledge Digital Library: WHO

At the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in 2023, Prime Minister Modi said, “We have developed government policies and programmes inspired by the spirit of AI for all. Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth.” 

The Ayush Ministry said in a release that the WHO release follows India’s proposal on the subject, leading to the development of WHO’s first-ever roadmap for applying AI in traditional medicine.

India’s initiatives to digitise traditional knowledge, such as the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), are praised as global models for the preservation and responsible use of indigenous medical heritage.

“Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav remarked that India’s AI-led initiatives, mentioned in WHO’s technical brief, reflect the deep commitment of Indian scientists to advancing traditional medicine through cutting-edge technology.

India’s Ayush Innovations Featured in WHO’s Landmark Brief on AI

The WHO document showcases a range of AI-driven applications in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, and Homoeopathy, including diagnosis support systems that integrate traditional methods like pulse reading, tongue examination, and Prakriti assessment with machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks.

The document also highlights efforts to decode the genomic and molecular basis of herbal formulations for repurposing in modern disease conditions–a major leap in integrating traditional wisdom with contemporary science.

Furthermore, AI-powered tools are being used for cataloguing and semantic analysis of ancient texts, enabling easier access to time-tested therapeutic knowledge.

