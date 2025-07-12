LIVE TV
Home > India > "It Is Not Right To Say Anything……" Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Reacted To Radhika Yadav Case

“It Is Not Right To Say Anything……” Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Reacted To Radhika Yadav Case

Regarding the Radhika Yadav murder case, the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that it is not right to say anything till the time the investigation is completed.

Radhika Yadav (Photo credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:20:32 IST

The murder of state level tennis player Radhika Yadav (25) has sent shockwaves across India. Radhika’s father Deepak Yadav (54) allegedly killed her by shooting in the waist. Now, the Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reacted to this incident. When asked about the murder, the Union Minister told the reporters that it is not right to say anything till the time the investigation is completed. The former Haryana CM also added that it is a domestic matter so he thinks he should be not saying anything. 

Why Radhika Yadav’s father shot her dead?

On July 10, 2025, Thursday, Station House Officer Inspector Vinod Kumar had said that Deepak had been upset for a while because he was being taunted by locals over his daughter’s income. According to the SHO, Deepak was troubled by their remarks because they would keep saying the house is running on her money. Also, the SHO added that the locals taunted Radhika’s father for being too dependent on her money. “He had asked her (Radhika) several times earlier to stop working at the academy, but she refused. He could not take it anymore”, the SHO said.
The shooting took around 10:30 AM on Thursday and Radhika died on the spot. The late tennis player’s uncle, Kuldeep (46), who lives on the ground floor with his family, heard the shots. He rushed upstairs and found Radhika lying in a pool of blood. Kuldeep and his son Piyush rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. According to the FIR lodged on Kuldeep’s complaint, he noticed Deepak’s licensed weapon, .32 bore revolver in the drawing room. 
On July 11, 2025, a Gurugram court had sent Deepak to police custody for a day. 

