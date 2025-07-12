LIVE TV
Home > India > Ahmedabad Plane Crash Report: ‘Don’t Jump In To Conclusions’, Says Aviation Minister

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Report: ‘Don’t Jump In To Conclusions’, Says Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu urged caution over the preliminary AAIB report on the Air India AI171 crash, saying conclusions should wait until the final report. He praised Indian pilots and crew, calling them the backbone of civil aviation.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu urges patience, says it’s too early to draw conclusions. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 13:59:16 IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday urged restraint in jumping to conclusions from the initial report of the Ahmedabad-London Air India crash, urging people to wait for the final report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, Naidu remarked, “I do not think we should rush to any conclusions regarding this. I think we have one of the best workforces of pilots and crew in the world. They are the backbone of civil aviation, and we highly regard their efforts and welfare.

Aviation Minister’s comments came after Air India flight AI171 tragedy

Minister’s statement comes after the AAIB’s preliminary report into the crash on June 12 of Air India flight AI171, that revealed fuel supply to both engines was severed almost at the same time in the early stages of take-off. The abrupt loss of power caused confusion in the cockpit  among pilots. And this resulted in the plane crashing nearly instantaneously.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Probe Report LIVE Updates: ‘Don’t Jump In To Conclusions’ Says Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

Naidu, however, insisted that the initial report is just the first step towards the investigation. “At the ministry, we are studying the report. We are also coordinating with the AAIB and lending any support they require. We hope the final report is issued early so that we can reach a firm conclusion,” he stated.

Minister Naidu highlighted on his faith in India’s aviation staff and further added, “Our pilots and crew are our main asset. We look after their well-being, and it is imperative not to compromise their credibility on the basis of preliminary findings.”

The fatal AI171 plane crash, that occurred while the aircraft was traveling from Ahmedabad to London, has increased serious issues concerning aircraft maintenance and crisis preparedness. Until the final report comes in, the AAIB investigation goes on and aviation authorities and stakeholders have to wait for definitive answers.

ALSO READ: Inside Air India Flight 171 Tragedy: What Happened In 32 Seconds And What We Know So Far

Tags: ahmedabad plane crashAviation MinisterKinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

