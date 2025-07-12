Inside Air India Flight 171 Tragedy: What Happened In 32 Seconds And What We Know So Far

Ahmedabad plane crash became India’s most catastrophic aviation accident. Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed only 32 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport at 1:39 PM IST. The crash killed 260 individuals not just including almost all onboard and 19 on the ground but also crew members among those on the ground.

The aircraft crashed into the hostel and doctors’ accommodation of B.J. Medical College, triggering several explosions and a huge fireball, as shown by CCTV and eye-witness videos. There were 230 passengers (13 children and two infants) and 12 crew members onboard the 242 people. The sole survivor was one passenger. Over 67 people were injured on the ground, including many medical students in B J Medical College.

Ahmedabad plane crash: What Happened in 32 Seconds?

The 2 engines lost power within some seconds of takeoff. The cockpit voice recorder led to a confusion as one pilot said, “Why did you cut off?” and other reacted as “I didn’t.” Within one second, both fuel control switches, the essential parts controlling fuel to the engines were switched from RUN to CUTOFF, leaving the engines deprived of air during flight.

The engines were tried to be restarted by the pilots. Engine 1 momentarily regained some power back; Engine 2 never came back on. The engines did not move at all, even when full takeoff thrust was commanded. The Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a minute emergency prop, automatically deployed a harrowing indicator of complete loss of power. With hardly any altitude and no power, the plane crashed into the adjacent hostel block.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Captains on duty

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) was involved in the fatal accident. This was delivered to Air India in 2014. The mentioned plane had a spotless maintenance record, routine weather conditions. The probe report also highlighted that no hazardous material on board. Pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 56, and First Officer Clive Kunder, 32, were experienced and well-rested according to the report.

But this aircraft had a pending Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory several months prior warning of potential failure with the fuel control switches. Air India had yet to apply the suggested checks or repairs.

The plane tragedy shook entire India. The magnitude of the tragedy lives lost in mid-air and on ground, students being buried alive. The tragedy has sparked grief among India and the world. Tributes followed from leaders, aviation specialists, and the world at large.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Collective call of safety

PM Modi has termed the loss of life as “deep anguish” and demanded a full-scale inquiry. Civil aviation authorities suspended similar aircraft for safety checks, and student unions and hospital officials complained about flight routes over densely populated areas.

Later, Air India had conveyed “deep sorrow” and assured complete cooperation with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The airline said that the crew had adhered to all regular procedures and confirmed their commitment to assisting the families of victims.

“We remain grieving the loss and remain committed to offering support at this challenging time,” Air India said in a statement. It also said that it awaits the complete investigation before making any conclusions.

One month after the crash, the AAIB has issued its initial 15-page report. The key finding said both the engines failed by their fuel control switches moving into CUTOFF, a motion not commanded by the pilots. What prompted this is unknown but is now the prime target of the current inquiry.

The report ruled out outside sabotage, bird strike, adverse weather, fuel contamination, or pilot mistake. The report pointed out that the aircraft was running normally until the fuel switches mysteriously shut off fuel to the engines a few seconds after takeoff.

Experts are now investigating whether a mechanical failure or electronic fault—perhaps linked to the previous FAA notice led to the deadly switch actions.

