Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Air Force Chief Flags Tejas Delays Amid China’s 6th Gen Jet Progress

Meanwhile, China's rapid advancements in stealth fighter technology, including its recent trial of a 6th-generation jet, underscore the urgency for India to overcome production bottlenecks and boost its defence capabilities.

Air Force Chief Flags Tejas Delays Amid China’s 6th Gen Jet Progress

In a major address at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee Seminar on “Atmanirbharta in Aerospace: Way Ahead,” Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the persistent delays in the induction of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) into the Indian Air Force (IAF). He underscored the urgent need for accelerated production capabilities and increased private sector involvement in defence manufacturing.

Delays Hampering Modernisation

Air Chief Marshal Singh drew attention to the timeline challenges that have plagued the Tejas programme since its inception in 1984. “The aircraft flew 17 years later in 2001, and induction started another 16 years later in 2016. Today, in 2024, we still do not have the first 40 aircraft,” he remarked, calling for a competitive production environment to foster accountability and timeliness. The delays, he asserted, threaten the IAF’s operational readiness as it grapples with a declining squadron strength.

Tejas Programme: A Long Road

The LCA programme, envisioned to replace ageing MiG-21 and Su-7 fleets, reached a significant milestone in 2001 when the Technology Demonstrator-1 (TD-1) took its maiden flight. Since 2016, Tejas Mk1 variants have been operational in two IAF squadrons, ‘The Flying Daggers’ and ‘The Flying Bullets.’ However, production delays by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and setbacks in sourcing General Electric’s F404 engines have hindered further deployment. The first 83 Mk1A variants, ordered at a cost of ₹36,468 crore, are now expected to be delivered in 2025, two years behind schedule.

China’s Rapid Progress

Amid these delays, China’s strides in aviation technology, including the recent trial of a 6th-generation stealth fighter jet, have raised concerns. “Our adversaries in the north and west are not only increasing their numbers but also advancing technologically. China’s latest stealth fighter test highlights this rapid progress,” said Air Chief Marshal Singh. With its J-20 and J-35 stealth fighters already operational, China’s advancements pose a challenge to India’s air superiority.

R&D and Private Sector Involvement

The Air Force Chief emphasized the importance of Research and Development (R&D) and called for increased allocation of funds. “R&D loses its relevance if timelines are not met. We must overcome our fear of failure and learn quickly to remain competitive,” he stressed. Currently, only 5% of the defence budget is allocated to R&D, a figure he advocated increasing to 15%. He also called for more robust public-private partnerships and simplified acquisition procedures to expedite development.

2025: A Year of Defence Reforms

The Ministry of Defence has declared 2025 as the “Year of Reforms,” aiming to enhance jointness, simplify acquisition procedures, and position India as a credible exporter of defence products. Among other initiatives, the reforms seek to strengthen public-private partnerships and foster collaborations with foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Falling Squadron Strength: A Critical Issue

The IAF currently operates with only 31 active squadrons, far below the sanctioned strength of 42. With ageing fleets of MiG-21s, Jaguars, and Mirage-2000s, the demand for 180 new fighter jets is urgent. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has flagged these shortages, recommending timely induction of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) and indigenous LCAs to address capability gaps.

ALSO READ: Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Filed under

air force China

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

Tirupati and Pushpa Premiere Stampedes:10 Essential Steps To Stay Safe In Crowded Events

Tirupati and Pushpa Premiere Stampedes:10 Essential Steps To Stay Safe In Crowded Events

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive Action

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive...

BREAKING: All Four Indian Nationals Accused In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case Released On Bail By Canadian Court

BREAKING: All Four Indian Nationals Accused In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case Released On Bail...

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox