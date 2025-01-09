Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Criticism has emerged from political leaders, including YSR Congress Party’s Velampalli Srinivas, who accused the government and TTD of negligence in handling the situation.

Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

In a tragic turn of events, six devotees lost their lives, and dozens were injured in a stampede at the MGM High School in Tirupati on Wednesday night. The incident occurred as thousands gathered to collect free darshan tokens for the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, announced that 90 counters had been set up across eight centers in Tirupati to streamline token distribution. TTD Chairman B R Naidu assured the public that “elaborate arrangements” were in place for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, scheduled to begin Friday, January 10.

“We have made arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for the next 10 days, keeping in mind the heavy turnout of devotees,” Naidu told The Indian Express. VIP darshan will commence at 4:30 am on Friday, followed by sarva darshan at 8:00 am.

No Recommendation Letters

Special darshans, including those for senior citizens, the disabled, parents with infants, and NRIs, have been canceled during the 10-day festival. Recommendation letters will also not be accepted to prioritize darshan access through the Vaikuntha Dwaram for more devotees.

Naidu outlined additional crowd management measures, including deploying 3,000 police personnel and 1,550 TTD staff for security. Continuous distribution of water and Annaprasadam from 6:00 am to midnight has been arranged, along with reminders for devotees to wear masks for health and safety.

The stampede was triggered when a gate was opened to assist a woman feeling unwell, causing the crowd to surge forward. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

Political Criticisms Emerged

YSR Congress Party leader and former state minister Velampalli Srinivas criticized the state government and the TTD for alleged mismanagement of token distribution. He accused them of negligence, claiming the incident could have been avoided with better planning. Srinivas also alleged that VIP services were being prioritized over devotees’ welfare.

TTD chairman reiterated that only devotees with valid tokens or tickets would be allowed to join the darshan queues, urging visitors to adhere to their allocated time slots to avoid overcrowding.

ALSO READ: Andhra CM Calls Review Meeting After Deadly Stampede In Tirupati

Filed under

death tirupati stampede

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom Hanks Evacuate

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom...

Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Reduced to Ashes in Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Reduced to Ashes in Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox