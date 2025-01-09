Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Andhra CM Calls Review Meeting After Deadly Stampede In Tirupati

The state government has promised compensation for the deceased and support for the injured. The incident occurred during the distribution of darshan tokens at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on 'Baikunth Ekadashi'.

Andhra CM Calls Review Meeting After Deadly Stampede In Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has convened a review meeting following a tragic stampede incident in Tirupati that claimed the lives of six people on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) confirmed the development, adding that the Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet with the families of the deceased later in the day.

TDP National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain expressed his condolences over the incident, stating, “The unfortunate stampede at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple resulted in the loss of six lives and left around 40 people injured. Our prayers are with the departed souls, and we are taking every measure to prevent such incidents in the future.” Jain emphasized that CM Naidu had already called for a review meeting and was scheduled to visit the temple shortly to assess the situation firsthand.

The stampede occurred on the occasion of ‘Baikunth Ekadashi’ when a large number of devotees gathered for darshan at the temple. Jain explained that the state government had made adequate arrangements to manage the crowd, but despite these efforts, the stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam, close to the Vishnu Dwara ticketing counter. The tragic event took place during the distribution of darshan tokens, leaving several others injured.

Government Promised Compensation

Authorities have confirmed that one of the deceased is believed to be a woman from Tamil Nadu. In response, the state government has promised ex-gratia compensation to the families of the victims. Jain reassured the public that the government is committed to preventing similar incidents in the future, adding, “Our government will provide all the necessary assistance for the treatment of those injured.”

In the wake of the incident, offline tokens for darshan are being made available at various distribution centers in Tirupati. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, a highly anticipated event, is set to take place at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19, where devotees pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara’s blessings. The authorities are taking steps to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the upcoming festivities.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: ‘Distressed’ President Murmu Condoles Loss of Lives in Tirupati Stampede

