Air India Cancels Delhi–Paris Flight After Technical Issue And CDG Night Curfew Restrictions

Air India’s Delhi to Paris flight AI143 was cancelled due to a pre-flight technical issue and night-time landing restrictions at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. The return flight AI142 also stands cancelled

Last Updated: June 17, 2025 16:40:38 IST

Air India’s scheduled flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon following a technical issue detected during pre-flight checks. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that the issue was currently being addressed.

Adding to the disruption, the flight also faced timing constraints due to night operation restrictions at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport. The airport enforces strict curfews on landings and take-offs during nighttime hours, limiting options for rescheduling the flight immediately.

Return Flight from Paris Also Cancelled

As a direct consequence of the cancellation, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17 has also been cancelled. The airline has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and stated that affected passengers are being provided assistance.

“We are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. Hotel accommodation has been provided, and passengers may opt for either a full refund or complimentary rescheduling,” the airline spokesperson said.

San Francisco–Mumbai Flight Also Grounded

In a separate development, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, which had a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded after a suspected technical issue came to light during a post-landing inspection. The airline confirmed that all passengers were safely deplaned and some have been accommodated in a hotel in Kolkata while the matter is being resolved.

Earlier in the Day: Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing

Tuesday also saw an emergency landing by IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was en route from Muscat to Delhi via Kochi. The flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Lohit Matani in Nagpur, all passengers were safely evacuated and no suspicious item was found during preliminary checks. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, though early reports suggest the threat may have been a hoax.

Rising Concerns Over Travel Disruptions

The back-to-back incidents have sparked concern among travellers, with social media users expressing frustration over delays and safety scares. However, aviation officials have reiterated that all procedures were followed to ensure passenger safety in each case.

