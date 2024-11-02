Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Air India Launches Direct Non-Stop Delhi-New York Flights From Nov 1

Air India has officially launched its Airbus A350-900 on the non-stop route from Delhi to New York, starting November 1.

Air India Launches Direct Non-Stop Delhi-New York Flights From Nov 1

Air India has officially launched its Airbus A350-900 on the non-stop route from Delhi to New York, starting November 1. This marks the airline’s debut of the A350 on ultra-long haul international flights, a significant addition to its fleet as part of its ongoing transformation under the Tata Group.

The A350, which can accommodate 316 passengers in three class configurations—28 business, 24 premium economy, and 264 economy seats—previously operated on the long-haul London-Delhi route since joining the fleet in December 2023.

Air India announced that it will begin operating flights from Delhi to New york  with the A350 on January 2, 2025. The introduction of the A350 on this route aligns with the airline’s aim to enhance passenger experience and expand its international presence.

“The A350 represents more than just an aircraft; it symbolizes the ‘new Air India’ that is evolving through our 5-year Vihaan.AI transformation program post-privatization,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India. He added that feedback on the A350 has been overwhelmingly positive since its launch on the Delhi-London route in September.

While the introduction of the A350 comes amid Air India temporarily cutting back on its U.S. operations due to a shortage of available aircraft, the airline has taken steps to ensure that its services meet passenger needs. Earlier reports indicated that Air India had to cancel over 60 flights to various U.S. destinations, including Washington, Chicago, and San Francisco, due to delays in aircraft maintenance and supply chain issues.

With the launch of the A350, Air India becomes the only Indian airline offering non-stop flights to the U.S. featuring private suites in business class. Additionally, the airline has rolled out its new premium economy cabin on the Delhi-New York route and plans to introduce onboard Wi-Fi services soon. This move is part of Air India’s broader strategy to enhance its service offerings and solidify its position in the competitive international aviation market.

MUST READ: Two Terrorists Killed In Anantnag Encounter; One Identified As Foreigner

Filed under

Delhi Airport India-UK flights International flights new york
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox