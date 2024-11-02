Air India has officially launched its Airbus A350-900 on the non-stop route from Delhi to New York, starting November 1.

Air India has officially launched its Airbus A350-900 on the non-stop route from Delhi to New York, starting November 1. This marks the airline’s debut of the A350 on ultra-long haul international flights, a significant addition to its fleet as part of its ongoing transformation under the Tata Group.

The A350, which can accommodate 316 passengers in three class configurations—28 business, 24 premium economy, and 264 economy seats—previously operated on the long-haul London-Delhi route since joining the fleet in December 2023.

Air India announced that it will begin operating flights from Delhi to New york with the A350 on January 2, 2025. The introduction of the A350 on this route aligns with the airline’s aim to enhance passenger experience and expand its international presence.

“The A350 represents more than just an aircraft; it symbolizes the ‘new Air India’ that is evolving through our 5-year Vihaan.AI transformation program post-privatization,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India. He added that feedback on the A350 has been overwhelmingly positive since its launch on the Delhi-London route in September.

While the introduction of the A350 comes amid Air India temporarily cutting back on its U.S. operations due to a shortage of available aircraft, the airline has taken steps to ensure that its services meet passenger needs. Earlier reports indicated that Air India had to cancel over 60 flights to various U.S. destinations, including Washington, Chicago, and San Francisco, due to delays in aircraft maintenance and supply chain issues.

With the launch of the A350, Air India becomes the only Indian airline offering non-stop flights to the U.S. featuring private suites in business class. Additionally, the airline has rolled out its new premium economy cabin on the Delhi-New York route and plans to introduce onboard Wi-Fi services soon. This move is part of Air India’s broader strategy to enhance its service offerings and solidify its position in the competitive international aviation market.

