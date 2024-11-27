Air India Passengers Can Relive The Vistara Experience With A320neo

All Air India flights on five key metro-to-metro routes will be operated using the former Vistara A320neo aircraft, offering passengers a choice of three cabin classes on these routes. Starting December 1, 2024.

Starting December 1, 2024, Air India will enhance five major metro-to-metro routes by using former Vistara A320neo aircraft. These flights will offer passengers a choice of three cabin classes, with increased frequency and premium features. This move leverages the Vistara merger to elevate Air India’s customer experience and expand its full-service offerings.

Expanded Service on Five High-Demand Metro Routes

Air India is set to boost its service on five key metro-to-metro routes by deploying the Vistara A320neo aircraft, renowned for their modern design and premium amenities. The routes affected include:

Delhi to Mumbai

Delhi to Bengaluru

Delhi to Hyderabad

Mumbai to Bengaluru

Mumbai to Hyderabad

These flights will now operate with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class, allowing passengers to choose the best level of comfort based on their preferences and budget. The planes, formerly part of the Vistara fleet, are being deployed to meet growing demand on these high-traffic routes.

Premium Cabin Experience with Increased Frequency

The A320neo aircraft on these routes feature a three-class configuration:

Business Class: 8 luxurious seats with 41 inches of pitch, 7 inches of recline, and both a leg rest and footrest for added comfort.

Premium Economy: 24 seats offering 33 inches of pitch and 4 inches of recline, ideal for passengers seeking extra legroom and comfort.

Economy Class: 132 seats, each with 29 inches of standard pitch and 3 inches of recline.

These upgrades are part of Air India’s ongoing effort to enhance the passenger experience. As part of its growth strategy, Air India now operates over 1,000 weekly flights, with significant frequency on these routes:

Delhi-Mumbai: 56 daily flights

Delhi-Bengaluru: 36 daily flights

Delhi-Hyderabad: 24 daily flights

Mumbai-Bengaluru: 22 daily flights

Mumbai-Hyderabad: 18 daily flights

The flights will operate under AI-prefixed flight numbers (e.g., AI2999 for Delhi-Mumbai), ensuring clear identification and a consistent premium experience.

Leveraging the Vistara Merger to Enhance Air India’s Offering

The merger between Air India and Vistara has unlocked significant opportunities for improvement. Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, explained, “By combining the strengths of both full-service carriers, we can consolidate our best narrowbody offering on routes with high demand for a premium, full-service product.”

This merger is already yielding tangible benefits, with the introduction of Vistara’s A320neo aircraft to Air India’s network and plans to expand further. Air India will progressively expand its use of retrofitted aircraft and new additions throughout 2025.

Air India’s $400 Million Aircraft Refurbishment Program

In line with its efforts to improve service, Air India is investing $400 million into a major refurbishment program for its fleet. The initiative will see 67 of the airline’s older aircraft undergo upgrades to meet global standards, contributing to Air India’s vision of becoming a world-class airline.

Tata Group’s Strategic Vision for Air India and Vistara

On November 12, 2024, the Tata Group finalized the merger of Air India and Vistara, consolidating the two full-service airlines under the Air India brand. Singapore Airlines (SIA), which held a 49% stake in Vistara, now owns a 25.1% stake in the expanded Air India group. SIA has also committed to further capital investments to support the growth of Air India.

This merger strengthens Air India’s competitive position in the global aviation market and supports its long-term growth strategy.

