LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Explainer > What Are Fuel Switches At The Heart Of The Air India Crash Probe? Explained

What Are Fuel Switches At The Heart Of The Air India Crash Probe? Explained

Air India Preliminary Crash Report reveals that seconds after takeoff, the Boeing 787’s engine fuel control switches were briefly switched off, cutting fuel to the engines and causing power loss. Investigators found the switches moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ one after another, before being restored to ‘RUN’ just before the crash. The cockpit voice recorder captured confusion between pilots about who operated the switches during the critical moments.

Air India crash report reveals fuel control switches were briefly cut off after takeoff, causing engine power loss. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 08:02:37 IST

Air India Preliminary Crash Report: Investigators who were probing the Air India crash that claimed 260 lives in Ahmedabad have revealed in its report that seconds after takeoff, the Boeing 787’s engine fuel control switches were briefly switched off, cutting off fuel supply to the engines.

What Are Fuel Control Switches Blamed For The Air India Plane Crash?

Fuel control switches used by pilots regulate the flow of fuel into an aircraft’s engines. Pilots use these switches to start or shut down engines on the ground, or to manually shut down or restart engines in case of an engine failure during flight.

According to aviation experts, it is next to impossible that a pilot could accidentally move these switches while the plane is operating. However, if they are moved, the engine power is cut off immediately without delay.

John Cox, a USaviation safety expert explained to Reuters that the fuel cutoff switches and the fuel valves they control have independent power systems and wiring, ensuring direct control over fuel flow.

Also Read: Who Were The Pilots Flying The Air India Flight That Crashed In Ahmedabad?

Air India Preliminary Crash Report: Where Are Fuel Switches Located on Boeing 787?

On a Boeing 787, such as the one involved in the Air India cAhmedabad rash equipped with two General Electric engines, the fuel control switches are located below the thrust levers in the cockpit.

The switches are spring-loaded to maintain their position securely. To move a switch from the ‘RUN’ to the ‘CUTOFF’ position, a pilot must first pull the switch up, then move it between the two modes – ‘CUTOFF’ and ‘RUN’.

Air India Crash: What Preliminary Report Says

The preliminary report, based on flight recorder data, reveals that a few seconds after takeoff, the fuel control switches for both engines were switched from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ one after another, within a a second. This caused the engines to lose power rapidly.

The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking the other why the fuel had been cut off. The second pilot responded with saying he did not switch off the fuel. The report does not specify which pilot was speaking what.

The reports reveals that, seconds later, the switches were moved back to the ‘RUN’ position. At the crash site, investigators found both fuel control switches in the ‘RUN’ position.

The report explains that when the switches are flipped from ‘CUTOFF’ back to ‘RUN’ during flight, the engine control system automatically initiates a relight and thrust recovery sequence, reigniting the engines and restoring fuel flow.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Probe Report LIVE Updates: Investigation Reveals Fuel Cutoff To Both Engines

Tags: ahmed abad plane crashAir India Preliminary Crash Reportboeing 787home_hero_pos_5

More News

What Are Fuel Switches At The Heart Of The Air India Crash Probe? Explained
Who Were The Pilots Flying The Air India Flight That Crashed In Ahmedabad?
Why Has Justin Bieber Agreed To Pay His Former Manager Scooter Braun $31.5 Million? Here’s The Truth
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 12, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1484 Here
‘We Are Unable To Comment,’ Says Air India On AAIB Report As It Hints Double Engine Shut Down
Air India Crash In Ahmedabad: Here’s The Full Timeline Of The AI171 Disaster As New Report Hints Dual Engine Failure Seconds After Takeoff
Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Story Not Over Yet: Eyes Another Attempt
Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Here Are 10 Key Takeaways From The Prelim Report Released By AAIB
Did Wimbledon Players Always Wear White? The Origin of Tennis’ Most Iconic Tradition Decoded
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain Beats Italy, Belgium Eliminates Portugal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?