Air India Security Breach: Emergency Landing In Delhi After Ammunition Cartridge Found In Passenger’s Pocket

In a significant security scare, an Air India flight en route from Dubai to Delhi made an emergency landing after an ammunition cartridge was discovered in a passenger’s pocket. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers were promptly disembarked. In a statement issued on Saturday, an Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident, noting that a complaint was immediately filed with airport authorities and the Delhi Police, in full compliance with security protocols.

The incident comes during a heightened security period, with multiple Indian airlines having received bomb threats. Over the past 16 days, more than 510 flights—both domestic and international—have faced false alarms, raising security concerns across the aviation sector. Many of these threats were made via social media, creating widespread disruption and concern among travelers.

In response to this uptick in security threats, the government convened an urgent meeting in mid-October. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu assured the public that law enforcement agencies are diligently investigating each case and actively working to ensure passenger safety. Naidu chaired the high-level meeting with representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate efforts and reinforce security protocols for airlines.

This latest security breach has led to intensified scrutiny, as authorities work to prevent future incidents and reassure the public amid ongoing threats.