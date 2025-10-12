Air Pollution In Delhi Rises Sharply: Diwali Firecrackers Could Worsen AQI

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 199 just one point below the “poor” category as the city enters the pre-winter pollution season. Experts warn that pollution levels are likely to worsen in the coming week, coinciding with Diwali preparations.

Based on the Air Quality Early Warning System, air quality is “very likely to be in the poor category from Sunday to Tuesday” with forecasts predicting continued poor air through the remainder of the week. The AQI of 199 in Saturday was a sharp rise from Friday’s 170 and yesterday’s 100, as in the usual mid-October pattern when decreasing temperature and stagnant winds keep pollution close to the ground.

Saturday’s poor air

Mahesh Palawat, Skymet vice president clarified, “The wind speed on Saturday was very poor, about 6-9 kmph. Such dry westerlies also sometimes contain dust, adding to the pollution level in Delhi. Poor wind speeds along with temperature inversion also creates a ‘lid’ that accumulates pollutants close to the ground.

Northwesterly winds in this season also carry smoke from crop residue burning in Haryana and Punjab. On Saturday, satellite images picked up 14 stubble burning cases in Punjab, one in Haryana, and 42 in the adjacent UP-NCR region.

Will Delhi See increased pollution?

The arrival of winter cold, coupled with Diwali firecrackers, is likely to see increased pollution. Unless there is a change in calm wind conditions, air quality in Delhi may soon worsen to the ‘poor’ zone or worse over the weekend. According to Decision Support System (DSS) data, the transport sector contributes the most to the pollution in Delhi, with 17.9% of total emissions.

Temperatures in the capital have gone a bit below average, with a low of 19.4°C and a high of 30.3°C. Clear skies are predicted for Sunday, with temperatures expected to range from 19°C to 31°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For comparison, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Delhi had its last ‘poor’ AQI in June.

With Diwali a week away, officials and citizens are being reminded to exercise caution as the city prepares for a seasonal air pollution spike.

ALSO READ: Stress, Toxic Air Pollution And Cigarettes: Inside Delhi Youth’s Smoking Mindset