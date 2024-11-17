Air Pollution Update: Delhi Wakes Up With Thick Smog, AQI Stands At ‘Severe’ Category

As part of GRAP's third stage, inter-state buses from NCR states—except for electric vehicles, CNG buses, and BS-VI diesel buses—are barred from entering Delhi.

In the latest development, the National Capital wakes up witnessing thick smog. The Air Quality Index(AQI) remains in the Severe category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the strict enforcement of these restrictions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, with violations incurring a fine of ₹20,000.

As part of GRAP’s third stage, inter-state buses from NCR states—except for electric vehicles, CNG buses, and BS-VI diesel buses—are barred from entering Delhi. Construction, demolition, and mining-related activities are suspended, and water sprinkling on major roads is mandated. Additionally, online classes may be introduced for students up to Class 5.

In response to the GRAP-III measures, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced 20 extra weekday trips, starting Friday.