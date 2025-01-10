Ajit Pawar Criticizes Police Over Rising Crime Rates In Pune and Mumbai

Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has raised serious concerns over the escalating crime rates in Pune and Mumbai, calling for an urgent overhaul in police administration if necessary. Addressing the media, Pawar questioned the efficiency of senior police officers despite the significant resources allocated to law enforcement.

“We have provided ample infrastructure, manpower, and facilities, including new offices for the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Commissioner of Police (CP) in Pimpri Chinchwad. Yet, crime rates continue to rise,” Pawar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that the government will not tolerate political interference in tackling the issue. “If senior officers are unable to handle the situation, they should admit their limitations, and we will ensure better officers are brought in to control this menace,” he asserted. Pawar also assured that he would review the matter with senior officials to take corrective measures.

Scrutiny To Law And Order

Meanwhile, a parallel issue in Mumbai has brought further scrutiny to the state’s law and order situation. Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, criticized the Mumbai Police for what he termed as a lackluster investigation into his father’s murder.

Zeeshan expressed dissatisfaction after meeting with Joint Commissioner of Crime Branch, Lakhmi Gautam. “I provided the names of suspects, yet not all have been questioned. Statements from certain builders were also not recorded. This raises doubts about the fairness of the investigation,” he said.

He also questioned the narrative surrounding the alleged involvement of the Bishnoi gang. “If the Bishnoi gang is responsible, then why haven’t the accused been brought back to India? This is condemnable,” he added.

Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants near Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar on October 12. Zeeshan vowed to escalate the matter to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek justice.

The dual developments underline the growing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra’s key cities. With promises of action from Ajit Pawar, citizens and stakeholders alike await tangible results in addressing these pressing issues.

(With ANI Inputs)

