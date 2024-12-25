Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ‘Mahakumbh Chaos,’ Offers SP Cadres For Crisis Management

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing the BJP of “mismanagement” and delays in preparing for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. The mega event, slated from January 13 to February 26, is one of Hinduism’s most significant religious gatherings, drawing millions of devotees worldwide.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav raised alarm over gaps in security, insufficient administrative planning, and the neglect of local concerns. Labeling the preparations as chaotic, he accused the BJP government of prioritizing politics and profiteering over effective event management.

Security Concerns : Yadav criticized the police department for lagging in their preparations. “Security arrangements for an event of this magnitude cannot be left to the last moment,” he stated.

Neglect of Locals : He highlighted the dissatisfaction of Prayagraj's residents, pointing to logistical challenges and lack of provisions for emergencies.

Statue Controversy : Yadav questioned the BJP's removal of Emperor Harshavardhan's statue, implying misplaced priorities in their governance.

Mobility Challenges: The SP leader called for immediate alternative transport arrangements to ease movement for locals and pilgrims during the event.

Asserting the SP’s commitment to ensuring the Mahakumbh’s success, Yadav offered the party’s cadres to assist in the preparations. “If the government and administration have faltered, we are ready to deploy our dedicated workers to help,” he said. He emphasized that while the Mahakumbh must proceed smoothly, it should not come at the expense of Prayagraj’s residents.

Yadav accused BJP officials of being more focused on financial gains and election strategies than on event management. “The Mahakumbh is not just a religious event; it is an opportunity to uphold the faith of millions. This requires sincerity, not political opportunism,” he remarked.

The Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to attract over 40 crore devotees, with the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers serving as the spiritual epicenter. While the event is a cornerstone of Hindu tradition, the controversies surrounding its preparations have raised questions about governance and priorities.

