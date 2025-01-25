Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal For ‘Blatant Lies’ And Unfulfilled Promises Ahead Of Delhi Elections

In a recent press conference, Shah called Kejriwal's governance a series of broken commitments, citing issues such as the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, corruption scandals, and the construction of a lavish government bungalow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of dishonesty and breaking promises made to the people of Delhi. Addressing a press conference, Shah remarked that in his long political career, he had never encountered anyone who lies as blatantly as Kejriwal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shah criticized Kejriwal’s governance in Delhi, emphasizing that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had always strived to fulfill its manifesto promises, the AAP government failed to deliver on several key pledges. “Since 2014, Narendra Modi ji has established the politics of performance in this country. Kejriwal, on the other hand, makes promises and then presents false narratives to the public,” Shah stated.

Shah accused Kejriwal of breaking his promise of not occupying a government bungalow, pointing to the construction of a 50,000-square-foot ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ which cost over Rs 51 crore. He also slammed Kejriwal for permitting the opening of liquor shops near sensitive locations like schools and religious sites, and for his involvement in various corruption scandals, including the liquor scam, the Delhi Jal Board scam, and the ration distribution scam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amit Shah went on to highlight the corruption allegations against the AAP leader and his ministers, many of whom have faced legal troubles. “Kejriwal promised a corruption-free government, yet he and several of his ministers have been involved in corruption cases,” Shah noted, adding that the public still awaited Kejriwal’s “famous dip” in the Yamuna, as promised during his campaign.

Further questioning the AAP’s governance, Shah pointed to the failure of Kejriwal’s promise to appoint a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister and emphasized the “unprecedented” level of corruption under his rule, citing multiple scams and financial mismanagement in various sectors like education and infrastructure.

Special Mention To PM

In contrast, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting the central government’s contributions to Delhi’s development, including investments in road construction, railways, and the airport. He stressed that the BJP’s culture of governance is based on fulfilling promises, unlike Kejriwal’s administration, which he accused of false politics.

Shah concluded by urging Kejriwal to stop “false politics” and assured the people of Delhi that the BJP would continue to prioritize welfare schemes for the poor. The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8, with 699 candidates contesting for 70 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rs 12,000 To Pregnant Woman, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto for Delhi, All You Need To Know