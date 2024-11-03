Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ammunition Found In Delhi Bound Air India Flight

Air India has raised alarms after an ammunition cartridge was discovered in the seat pocket of flight AI916, which arrived from Dubai to Delhi on October 27, 2024.

Ammunition Found In Delhi Bound Air India Flight

Air India has raised alarms after an ammunition cartridge was discovered in the seat pocket of flight AI916, which arrived from Dubai to Delhi on October 27, 2024. This unsettling incident occurred shortly after the plane landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, leading to immediate concerns about passenger safety and security protocols.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the find, stating, “One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it landed from Dubai, and all passengers had safely disembarked.” In response to this security breach, the airline promptly lodged a complaint with the Airport Police, adhering strictly to established security measures.

A cartridge, often referred to as a shell or round, consists of a bullet, propellant, and primer contained within a metal casing. Such items are designed for use in firearms and are strictly prohibited on aircraft due to the potential risk they pose.

This discovery comes amid rising security concerns, as authorities have dealt with over 400 hoax threats in the past two weeks alone. The frequency of these incidents has sparked fears about their implications for both passenger safety and national security.

In light of the increasing threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering stricter measures, including the potential placement of hoax perpetrators on no-fly lists. Additionally, the Ministry of Information Technology has directed major social media platforms like X and Meta to expedite the removal of misinformation and threats to ensure public safety.

As the investigation continues, the discovery of the ammunition cartridge serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in aviation security, highlighting the need for vigilance and robust countermeasures in the face of rising threats.

Filed under

AI916 Air India ammunition Ministry of Civil Aviation
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox