Ammunition Found In Delhi Bound Air India Flight

Air India has raised alarms after an ammunition cartridge was discovered in the seat pocket of flight AI916, which arrived from Dubai to Delhi on October 27, 2024.

Air India has raised alarms after an ammunition cartridge was discovered in the seat pocket of flight AI916, which arrived from Dubai to Delhi on October 27, 2024. This unsettling incident occurred shortly after the plane landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, leading to immediate concerns about passenger safety and security protocols.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the find, stating, “One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it landed from Dubai, and all passengers had safely disembarked.” In response to this security breach, the airline promptly lodged a complaint with the Airport Police, adhering strictly to established security measures.

A cartridge, often referred to as a shell or round, consists of a bullet, propellant, and primer contained within a metal casing. Such items are designed for use in firearms and are strictly prohibited on aircraft due to the potential risk they pose.

This discovery comes amid rising security concerns, as authorities have dealt with over 400 hoax threats in the past two weeks alone. The frequency of these incidents has sparked fears about their implications for both passenger safety and national security.

In light of the increasing threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering stricter measures, including the potential placement of hoax perpetrators on no-fly lists. Additionally, the Ministry of Information Technology has directed major social media platforms like X and Meta to expedite the removal of misinformation and threats to ensure public safety.

As the investigation continues, the discovery of the ammunition cartridge serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in aviation security, highlighting the need for vigilance and robust countermeasures in the face of rising threats.