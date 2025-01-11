Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Amrit Bharat 2.0: Indian Railways To Launch 50 Upgraded Trains With 12 Key Enhancements Over Two Years

The Ministry of Railways announced the launch of Amrit Bharat Trains Version 2.0, incorporating 12 significant improvements based on one year of operational insights from the earlier version

Amrit Bharat 2.0: Indian Railways To Launch 50 Upgraded Trains With 12 Key Enhancements Over Two Years

The Ministry of Railways announced the launch of Amrit Bharat Trains Version 2.0, incorporating 12 significant improvements based on one year of operational insights from the earlier version. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on Friday, sharing that 50 of these upgraded trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) over the next two years.

The first version of Amrit Bharat trains was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024, and Version 2.0 is designed to provide an enhanced travel experience for Indian passengers.

Key Features of Amrit Bharat Trains 2.0

The upgraded trains come with 12 notable improvements, including:

  1. Semi-automatic couplers for smoother train operations.
  2. Modular toilets with improved hygiene and space optimization.
  3. Ergonomic seats and berths for added comfort.
  4. Emergency talk-back systems to ensure passenger safety.
  5. Continuous lighting systems, similar to those in Vande Bharat trains, for better visibility.
  6. Advanced pantry car designs to improve food service efficiency.

Affordable Travel for Low and Middle-Income Families

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that Amrit Bharat Trains 2.0 focuses on offering affordable, long-distance travel options, particularly for low and middle-income families. General coaches are equipped with modern amenities such as:

  • Charging points
  • Mobile holders
  • Water bottle slots

These additions aim to enhance comfort without increasing ticket costs significantly.

Collaboration on Infrastructure Projects

Addressing infrastructure concerns, Vaishnaw provided updates on the historic Pamban Bridge, stating that it adheres to RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) standards and includes recommendations from international experts. This “once-in-a-lifetime project” has received clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The minister called for greater cooperation between the state and central governments, urging Tamil Nadu to expedite land acquisition for ongoing railway projects. “Public welfare should take precedence over politics,” he stated, emphasizing that joint efforts can significantly improve public infrastructure and services.

With its Amrit Bharat Trains 2.0 initiative, Indian Railways aims to redefine long-distance travel by combining affordability, safety, and enhanced passenger experience. As manufacturing progresses, the upgraded trains are expected to set new benchmarks in the nation’s rail transport system.

Read More : Recognition Of Excellence: 2025 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards Celebrate Overseas Indians

Filed under

Amrit Bharat 2.0

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Airport Operations Normal as Dense Fog Affects Northern India

Delhi Airport Operations Normal as Dense Fog Affects Northern India

Meta Removes Tampons From Men’s Bathrooms as Part of Sweeping Policy Changes

Meta Removes Tampons From Men’s Bathrooms as Part of Sweeping Policy Changes

Did Gurpreet Gogi Shoot Himself ‘Accidentally’? DCP Reveals After Investigation

Did Gurpreet Gogi Shoot Himself ‘Accidentally’? DCP Reveals After Investigation

Mark Zuckerberg Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Facebook To Censor COVID-19 Vaccine Content

Mark Zuckerberg Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Facebook To Censor COVID-19 Vaccine Content

France to Host AI Action Summit On February 11-12; PM Modi To Attend Following State Visit

France to Host AI Action Summit On February 11-12; PM Modi To Attend Following State...

Entertainment

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox