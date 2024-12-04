Amruta Fadnavis: All About The Banker And Actor Who Earns More Than Her CM Husband

As Devendra Fadnavis takes on his role as Maharashtra's Chief Minister once again, his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, shines as a multifaceted personality with achievements spanning banking, music, and social advocacy. Known for her individuality and impact, she has built a remarkable career that goes beyond her identity as the spouse of a political leader.

Amruta Fadnavis, devendra fadnavis, bjp maharashtra cm, cm of maharashtra, maharashtra cm news, maharashtra cm, fadnavis, cm maharashtra, chief minister of maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis net worth,

As Devendra Fadnavis resumes his role as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, continues to command attention for her multifaceted career and accomplishments. Beyond being recognized as the spouse of a prominent political figure, Amruta has carved her own identity as a senior banking professional, playback singer, actor, and social activist. Her contributions in various fields have consistently made headlines, highlighting her individuality and impact.

Early Life and Education

Born on April 9, 1979, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Amruta hails from a family of distinguished professionals. Her father, Sharad Ranade, is an ophthalmologist, and her mother, Charulata Ranade, is a gynecologist. She completed her schooling at St. Joseph Convent School in Nagpur and went on to earn a degree in commerce from G.S. College of Commerce and Economics. Amruta later pursued an MBA in finance from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, further strengthening her academic credentials.

Amruta began her professional journey in 2003 as an executive cashier at Axis Bank. Through hard work and strong leadership, she climbed the ranks and currently serves as Vice President of the bank’s Transaction Banking Department.

Amruta Fadnavis: Journey in Music and Entertainment

Amruta’s passion for classical music evolved into a professional pursuit. She debuted as a playback singer with the song Sab Dhan Mati in Prakash Jha’s film Jai Gangaajal. She also collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on the T-Series music video Phir Se.

Her musical projects often carry powerful social messages. These include the Mumbai River Anthem, Alag Mera Ye Rang Hai (dedicated to acid attack survivors), Tu Mandir Tu Shivala (honoring COVID-19 warriors), and Tila Jagu Dya (promoting women’s empowerment). These works reflect her artistic talent and dedication to meaningful causes.

Amruta Fadnavis net worth

According to election affidavits, Amruta’s income between 2019 and 2024 exceeded that of her husband, Devendra Fadnavis. During this period, she earned ₹5.05 crore compared to his ₹1.66 crore. Her financial portfolio, which includes shares and mutual funds, has seen significant growth, increasing from ₹2.33 crore in 2019 to ₹5.62 crore in 2024. The couple’s combined assets, including real estate and 1.35 kg of gold valued at ₹99 lakh, amount to ₹13.27 crore.

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Amruta Fadnavis is a social media personality who blends glamour with advocacy. Her posts highlight not only her personal style but also her commitment to social welfare, resonating with a diverse audience.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM