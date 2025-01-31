Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

Pal allegedly made some objectionable comments over the Prime Minister and Chief Minister that were thought not suitable for the university's management.

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath


The guest faculty at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Arimandan Singh Pal, has been booked by the police after a controversy erupted over remarks allegedly about the PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident, which took place on the night of January 11, has snowballed into a full-fledged controversy, leading to action by the university and an investigation by the police.

Pal, a guest lecturer in the university’s Sanskrit department, and AMU security personnel were involved in a quarrel. According to the police reports, Pal allegedly made some objectionable comments over the Prime Minister and Chief Minister that were thought not suitable for the university’s management and hence incurred the wrath of the university authorities. The remarks prompted a complaint lodged by Raja Bhaiya, a local Congress youth leader, who demanded legal action against Pal over the statements.

After lodging the complaint, AMU authorities responded very promptly by issuing a show-cause notice to Pal and initiating preliminary investigation into the matter. AMU spokesperson, Professor Vibha Sharma, confirmed that Pal had been temporarily relieved of his duties as a result of the investigation.

The university’s proctor, Mohammad Waseem Ali, said an investigation into the incident had been initiated the same day. Ali further said a group of students who witnessed the incident tried to get Pal admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital for a medical test to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the incident. Pal, however, is said to have left before the medical could be conducted.

Afterward, the police even accepted the complaint. Circle Officer Abhay Pandey has confirmed that a case was filed against Pal for allegedly misusing abusive language against the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and officials of AMU. The police are probing into the case to ascertain whether it was an appropriate remark delivered while arguing with the students.

The incident has led to reactions from various political circles, with Raja Bhaiya, the Congress youth leader, demanding strict action against the faculty member. The incident also highlights the ongoing tension around public discourse on political figures, especially in an academic setting where freedom of expression is often a subject of debate.

