Anbumani Ramadoss Begins 100-Day Tamil Nadu March For Social Justice, Accuses DMK Of Inaction

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss announced the launch of a 100-day march across Tamil Nadu to push for social justice, caste census, and increased reservation for marginalised communities. The campaign, launched on Sunday from Thirupporur, coincides with the birthday of his father and party founder, S Ramadoss, and is scheduled to conclude in Kanyakumari.

The announcement marks a significant push by PMK to re-establish its influence ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, positioning itself as the voice of the oppressed and socially backward communities.

A March for Representation and Rights

The 100-day campaign will spotlight ten core demands, including:

A caste census in Tamil Nadu

Increased reservation for backward and marginalised communities

Anti-corruption initiatives

Comprehensive social welfare programs

Framing the march as a mission to “reclaim rights for the people”, Anbumani underlined that PMK was founded to provide a platform for communities that have long been underrepresented in state politics.

Sharp Criticism of DMK’s Parliamentary Dominance

In a scathing critique of the ruling DMK, Anbumani accused the party of failing to deliver on its promises of social justice, despite commanding a significant presence in Parliament.

“The DMK alliance has 40 MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha members, yet no visible changes have been made in securing social justice in Tamil Nadu,” he said. “Why do you call yourselves heirs of Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi if you cannot act on the ideals they stood for?”

He reiterated that this is the very reason Pattali Makkal Katchi was formed—to fight for the rights of oppressed communities and ensure they receive adequate representation through reservation and constitutional support.

Personal Touch Amid Political Ambitions

Amid rumours of a rift with his father, Anbumani took the opportunity to issue an emotional clarification. Speaking on Father’s Day, he publicly reassured Dr. S Ramadoss of his loyalty and commitment to the party’s founding values.

“As a son and the leader of the party, I will fulfil everything that you have envisioned,” Anbumani said. “This is 45 years of your hard work. Please don’t be upset. I promise to carry it forward.”

The heartfelt message sought to silence speculations and reinforce the public image of a united party leadership.

Eye on 2026: PMK Sees Political Opening

Looking forward, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed confidence in his party’s prospects in Tamil Nadu’s next elections. “I strongly believe that a PMK-led alliance will form the government in 2026,” he asserted, signaling his intent to challenge the dominance of both DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

The 100-day journey is expected to pass through several key districts, interacting with people at the grassroots level and spreading PMK’s message of justice, equality, and governance reform.

A Political Mobilisation with Long-Term Goals

As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape gears up for 2026, Anbumani Ramadoss’s 100-day social justice march may well be a turning point. It combines grassroots mobilisation, emotional appeal, and policy demands, putting pressure on the ruling DMK while reinforcing PMK’s relevance.

With core issues like caste-based census, reservations, and anti-corruption resonating among many communities, the campaign could potentially reshape alliances and voter preferences in the state. All eyes are now on how this bold political outreach unfolds over the next three months.

