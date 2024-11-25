Andaman And Nicobar: Indian Coast Guard Seizes ‘Biggest Drug Haul’ Of 5 Tons drugs

About 3,000 packets of the illegal substance, each weighing two kilograms, were found by the authorities.

The Indian Coast Guard says it has seized what is a ‘biggest drug haul’ of a five-ton drug shipment ever brought on board, posing an immediate threat to international drug trafficking operations. Drugs, including methamphetamine, were found on a fishing boat that was intercepted off the Andaman waters.

According to defence officials, a fishing trawler operating in the Bay of Bengal, close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was seized by the Indian Coast Guard on November 24 after receiving a tip. About 3,000 packets of the illegal substance, each weighing two kilograms, were found by the authorities. These packets are worth several crores of rupees on the international market.

Strict Action by Authorities

This is the most recent successful operation against drug trafficking in India, and as the drug trade grows, more and more actions by Indian authorities are being observed. The trawler moved from the seacoast off Barren Island, prompting the Coast Guard to respond. A fast patrol team was sent to the scene right away, and they towed the vessel to Port Blair for a thorough investigation.

Six Myanmar nationals who were on board the fishing boat have also been arrested as a result of the operation. The massive shipment of methamphetamine, according to officials, was en route to the Indian mainland and its neighbors. While they await additional legal proceedings, the arrested have been placed in joint interrogations organized by the Indian Coast Guard and the local police of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The seizure comes after a number of other drug busts in recent months, such as the anti-narcotics authorities’ earlier this month interdiction of 700 kg of methamphetamine off the coast of Gujarat. Eight Iranian nationals were taken into custody during that operation. This surge in activity near the sea route suggests that Indian security forces are becoming more and more involved in stopping the global drug trade.

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), authorities have arrested a number of foreign nationals, including 11 Iranians and 14 Pakistanis, in connection with drug trafficking and seized over 3,500 kg of drugs in 2024 alone. Joint operations by multiple agencies, including the Gujarat Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad, and Navy, helped with these efforts.

Combating Drug Trafficking

The most recent operation has been praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the finest illustration of the government’s resolve to combat drug trafficking. In the continuous fight against drug cartels that operate in the area, he praised the smooth coordination between different agencies.

“The seizure of five tonnes of drugs highlights the successful collaboration between the Coast Guard, the Navy, and other law enforcement agencies. It also sends a strong message to drug traffickers attempting to use Indian waters for illegal activities,” said a senior Coast Guard official.

