Another Tragic Accident Claims Life of Russian Paraglider In Manali Days Before 2024 Paragliding World Cup

As preparations continue for the highly anticipated Paragliding World Cup 2024 set to begin in Bir-Billing on November 2, a wave of tragic incidents has cast a shadow over the renowned paragliding destination.

In the last two days alone, two paragliders lost their lives in separate incidents, bringing concerns about safety measures into sharp focus.

The First Accident:

On Tuesday, Belgian paraglider Feyaret was killed after a mid-air collision with another paraglider in Bir-Billing. The accident occurred when two paragliders, who had launched separately, collided mid-air, causing Feyaret’s parachute to malfunction.

Despite the presence of other airborne paragliders, officials reported that this fatal collision left the Belgian paraglider with no chance of survival. Kangra district’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Vinay Dhiman, confirmed that Feyaret’s parachute failed to open post-collision, leading to his fatal fall. The Polish paraglider involved in the collision sustained injuries but survived.

The Second Accident:

The next day, another fatal accident occurred, this time involving 43-year-old Czech paraglider Dita Misurcova in Manali. An experienced paraglider with six years of experience, Misurcova crashed into a mountainside near Marhi in Manali after losing control due to strong winds, as reported by officials.

She was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The series of incidents has raised significant concerns just as the region prepares to host the Paragliding World Cup.

This recent spate of accidents in Himachal Pradesh highlights the potential risks in high-altitude paragliding. In October 2023 alone, three paragliders from Russia, Poland, and India tragically lost their lives within a single week.

With unpredictable winds and challenging terrain, experts believe the risks increase when fliers, particularly free-flying paragliders, venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys without adequate knowledge of the local topography and wind patterns.

Local authorities are now looking to implement stronger safety measures. Deputy Director Dhiman noted that officials are documenting thermals (vertical air currents) in the Bir-Billing area to reduce accident risks.

A proposal to install specialized towers that can help locate crash sites quickly is also in the works, according to Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali.

As Himachal Pradesh prepares to host the World Cup from November 2 to 9, the stakes are higher than ever. More than 130 paragliders from 50 countries are set to compete, drawn by the allure of Bir-Billing, often hailed as India’s “paragliding paradise.”

Despite the recent tragedies, local officials are working diligently to enhance safety protocols and ensure that the event proceeds without incident, underscoring the need for extensive knowledge of the area’s terrain and weather conditions.

