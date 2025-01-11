Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Assam Coal Mine Tragedy: Four Bodies Recovered So Far, Rescue Operations Continue In Umrangso

Three bodies have been recovered from Assam’s flooded coal mine in Dima Hasao, where nine workers are feared trapped. Rescue teams are dewatering the mine and intensifying operations. Two arrests have been made in connection with the tragedy.

Three bodies have been recovered from a flooded coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, where at least nine workers have been trapped since Monday. The mine, located in the Umrangso area, was inundated due to flooding, sparking extensive rescue operations involving the Indian Army and state disaster management teams.

On Saturday morning, Indian Army personnel recovered the body of 27-year-old Lijan Magar, a resident of Umrangso. Later in the day, two more bodies were recovered by divers, but their identities are yet to be confirmed, according to the Assam state information department.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Tragically, another body was recovered this morning, with the identity yet to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to the grieving as we hold onto hope during this difficult time.” He later confirmed the third recovery, adding that the identification process was ongoing.

Assam Minister Kaushik Rai, speaking about the rescue efforts, stated: “Four bodies have been found of the nine missing persons, as per the Chief Minister’s list. Dewatering efforts have been ongoing since the first-second day, as the water level was very high. I believe the dewatering work can be completed within 36 hours,” as reported by PTI News Agency on its X page.

Earlier Recoveries and Challenges

On Wednesday, divers from the Army’s 21 Paras retrieved the body of Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Nepal’s Udaypur, from a depth of nearly 300 feet. Srestho was reportedly trapped under a trolley submerged in approximately 100 feet of water. Rescue teams continued dewatering operations throughout Friday night, reducing water levels in the mine by nearly 23 feet using five traditional pumps. A high-capacity pump from Coal India Limited, capable of removing 2,250 liters of water per minute, was expected to be operational by Saturday.

GD Tripathi, CEO of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), stated: “The second miner’s body was found floating in the water by army personnel involved in rescue efforts. Dewatering efforts are ongoing, and we remain hopeful for news about the other trapped miners soon.”

Uncertainty Over the Number of Trapped Miners

Speculation persists about the actual number of miners trapped. Chief Minister Sarma revealed that nine families had reported missing relatives, but there could be others unaccounted for. “If there are individuals without families or those who entered the mine alone, we may not have accurate information,” Sarma explained.

Arrests Made in Connection with the Incident

Authorities have arrested two individuals linked to the mine’s operations. On Friday, police detained Hanan Laskar, the mine workers’ sardar, who fled the site after the flooding. Earlier, leaseholder Punish Nunisa was also arrested for his role in the incident.

As rescue operations intensify, the tragic incident highlights the dangers faced by workers in unregulated mining operations. Efforts to recover the remaining miners continue, with hopes of bringing closure to affected families.

