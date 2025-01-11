Assam Mine Tragedy: Rescue Efforts In Dima Hasao Uncover Two More Bodies, One Worker Still Missing

Rescue teams in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have recovered two more bodies from the Umrangsu mine after a flooding incident trapped workers earlier this week. With the mine being dewatered, rescue operations continue, while authorities investigate the cause.

The ongoing rescue operations in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have led to the discovery of two more bodies in the Umrangsu mine on Saturday, following a tragic incident earlier this week. This brings the total number of confirmed fatalities to three, with the latest discovery occurring on the morning of January 13, 2025, and the second body being found later in the day. The tragic event began on Monday, when a sudden rush of water flooded the mine, trapping nine workers inside.

The bodies have been identified as 27-year-old Ligen Magar from the village of Kalamati in Dima Hasao. His body was recovered by Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers, who found him floating in the accumulated water within the mine. The rescue teams have continued their tireless efforts, with heavy machinery from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Coal India aiding in dewatering the mine.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his unwavering commitment to the ongoing rescue operations, noting that the efforts have been steady and determined despite the setbacks. “Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning,” he posted on social media. He also shared condolences for the grieving families, calling it a time of immense hardship for all involved.

Rescue workers have been focusing on dewatering the 340-foot-deep quarry, which has posed significant challenges. Specialized machines have been deployed since Thursday to remove the water, with approximately 7 meters cleared so far out of the 26 meters that originally filled four wells in the mine. The authorities have brought in a machine from Nagpur, and if everything proceeds according to plan, it is hoped that the water will be cleared by Saturday evening, allowing for further progress in the search.

The tragic incident has also sparked political controversy, with some claiming that a family member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Debolal Gorlosa, may have been involved. However, the Chief Minister has urged that the incident should not be politicized. He stated, “This is a human tragedy, and we should not politicize it.”

The mine in question had been abandoned for 12 years and was under the Assam Mineral Development Corporation until three years ago. While the mine is not considered illegal, it had been inactive until the workers entered to extract coal for the first time on the fateful day. The investigation into the incident continues, and police have already arrested the authorities responsible for the workers.

As rescue efforts persist, the hearts of Assam’s people remain with the victims and their families, praying for the safe recovery of the remaining workers still trapped.

