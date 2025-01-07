Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Assam: Rescue Operations Underway to Save Trapped Miners in Coal Mine Flood

Efforts are in full swing to rescue at least nine workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in the Tin Kilo area of Assam’s Dima Hasao district. The workers have been stuck since Monday morning, and authorities are racing against time to bring them to safety.

Rescue teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the site, while Navy divers remain on standby, ready to assist.

Rescue Operations Begin in Depths of 300-Meter Assam Coal Mine

According to Simanta Kumar Das, the deputy commissioner of Dima Hasao district, rescue efforts started on Tuesday morning. “An NDRF team equipped with divers has entered the coal mine, which is approximately 300 meters deep,” he stated. To address the flooding, suction machines have been deployed to remove excess water from the mine, a crucial step in facilitating access to the trapped workers.

However, challenges persist. Riki B. Phukan, the district disaster management officer, reported, “There has been no communication yet with the trapped miners, and we are uncertain about their condition.”

Army and NDRF Mobilized with Specialized Resources

The Army has stepped in with significant resources to assist the civil administration in the rescue mission. Relief columns have been dispatched from locations such as Diphu in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland.

Lt Col Mahender Rawat, the public relations officer for the Army’s Guwahati base, confirmed the scale of the operation: “Specialist divers, engineers, a task force with equipment, a medical team, and support staff from the Army and Assam Rifles have joined the rescue efforts. All efforts are being made in conjunction with the civil administration.”

He further added that Navy divers, equipped for deep-water rescues, are prepared to join the mission pending authorization from officials in New Delhi.

Challenges Ahead in the Rescue Mission in Assam Coal Mine

The flooded coal mine poses significant risks and challenges for the rescue teams. With no contact established with the trapped miners, time is critical, and the situation remains dire. Officials are relying on advanced machinery and coordination among multiple agencies to ensure a successful operation.

The entire district is closely monitoring the progress of the rescue efforts, and support is being extended from various quarters. As the hours tick by, hopes remain high that the combined expertise of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and Navy will lead to a positive outcome.

Filed under

