Jharkhand Elections: AJSU Party’s 30 Promises To Transform The State, Including Sarna Dharma Code

AJSU Party unveils its manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly elections, promising Rs 1.21 lakh annual income for families, free electricity, financial support for youth, and more.

The AJSU Party, led by Sudesh Mahto, has launched a comprehensive manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, offering a range of promises aimed at addressing the state’s socioeconomic issues. Among the key proposals is a minimum annual income guarantee of Rs 1.21 lakh for every family in Jharkhand, marking a significant step in the party’s efforts to uplift the state’s poor and marginalized communities.

Key Highlights Of The AJSU Party’s Election Manifesto

Sudesh Mahto, along with Member of Parliament Chandraprakash Chaudhary, released the party’s resolution letter for the assembly elections at the AJSU office on November 8, 2024. The letter, titled “Abki Baar Rojgar Dene Wali Sarkar”, details 30 guarantees aimed at providing financial stability and welfare to the people of Jharkhand.

Some Of The Standout Promises include:

Minimum Income Guarantee: AJSU guarantees a minimum annual income of Rs 1.21 lakh to every family in Jharkhand, which could provide much-needed financial relief to the state’s poor. Free Electricity for BPL Families: The party pledges to provide 200 units of free electricity each month to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Internship Program: AJSU promises to offer internship stipends ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25,000 to youth, providing valuable work experience. Financial Support for Graduates: Unemployed graduate and post-graduate students will receive Rs 30,000 annually under the Nirmal Mahato Yuva Nirman Yojana. Women’s Empowerment: The party promises Rs 2,500 per month to women under the Nari Samman Yojana, aimed at empowering women across the state. Free Water and Electricity for Farmers: Farmers will receive free water and electricity for their farms to reduce operational costs. Pensions for Vulnerable Groups: AJSU has pledged a pension of Rs 2,500 for the elderly, widows, and disabled individuals. Support for Landless Farmers: The party promises Rs 25,000 to landless farming families and Rs 12,000 annually to poor farmer families.

अबकी बार रोजगार देने वाली सरकार! आज झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव- 2024 के लिए आजसू पार्टी का संकल्प पत्र जारी किया। पिछले 5 साल की सरकार ने झारखंड और झारखंडियों की अस्मिता पर चोट पहुँचाया है। इस सरकार ने सबसे ज्यादा नौजवानों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ किया है। इसलिए हमने उन्हें ही… pic.twitter.com/Tc24ky87Ad — Sudesh Mahto (@SudeshMahtoAJSU) November 8, 2024

Promises For Social Justice And Economic Equality

AJSU’s manifesto also focuses on social justice, economic equality, and the protection of Jharkhand’s unique culture and heritage. Notable promises include:

Sarna Dharma Code Recognition: The party has vowed to secure official recognition of the Sarna Dharma Code, which reflects the religious and cultural identity of the tribal communities in the state.

PESA Law Implementation: The Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) will be strictly implemented to empower local tribal bodies and ensure their rights.

Land for Landless People: AJSU aims to distribute land to landless people, ensuring greater equality and self-sufficiency among Jharkhand’s rural population.

Industry and Employment: The party promises to establish industries in every assembly constituency, creating job opportunities and improving economic conditions.

In his speech, Sudesh Mahto emphasized that the AJSU Party is committed to fulfilling all promises made in the manifesto using Jharkhand’s internal resources. “We will focus on protecting water, forest, and land through the Dharti Yojana and ensure quick land mutations after purchase,” Mahto said.

Additionally, Mahto expressed his commitment to promoting the Jharkhandi languages—Ho, Mundari, and Kudmali—by advocating for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. He also pledged Rs 10,000 per month as an honorarium for Jharkhand movement agitators and offered incentives to cultural workers in the state.

