Jharkhand Elections: Phase 1 Polling For 43 Seats Marks INDIA vs NDA Contest

The first phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections kicks off today, with 43 constituencies up for grabs. Key contests between INDIA and NDA intensify as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) faces off against the BJP-led NDA.

The first phase of the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to unfold today, November 13, as voters across 43 constituencies cast their ballots in what promises to be a high-stakes political battle. The 43 constituencies span 15 districts in the state, with critical stakes for both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The results of this first phase will set the tone for the rest of the election process, as Jharkhand’s political landscape braces for intense campaigning and key contests.

43 Seats and Tight Security

The phase 1 election will cover 43 constituencies, a significant portion of Jharkhand’s total 81 seats. A total of 683 candidates are in the fray, including 73 women, competing for seats in both general and reserved categories. These 43 constituencies will vote across 15 districts, including rural and urban centers, with over 15,000 polling stations set up to manage the process. Voting will take place between 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, though voters standing in line by 5:00 PM will still be allowed to vote.

In terms of security, more than 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at sensitive locations to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken significant steps to bolster the security of polling stations, including stations managed exclusively by women and those with disabled personnel.

INDIA vs NDA in Jharkhand

The battle for Jharkhand’s legislative assembly is largely shaped by two major alliances: the opposition INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA. In this phase, the JMM, which is part of the INDIA alliance, is locked in a fierce contest with the NDA, which comprises the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, emerged victorious with 30 seats, forming a coalition government with Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP, meanwhile, secured 25 seats. Now, with the political landscape shifting and some prominent leaders changing allegiances, the 2024 election has become a fierce battleground for control of the state’s future.

Key Candidates and Constituencies in the First Phase

The first phase of the elections will see several high-profile politicians vying for seats, including former Chief Minister Champai Soren, Health Minister Banna Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, and Geeta Koda, the wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda. Below are some of the key constituencies and candidates to watch out for:

Seraikella Constituency : Former Chief Minister Champai Soren of the BJP is contesting against Ganesh Mahli of the JMM. This is a crucial contest, as Soren has held this seat since 2005. After Hemant Soren’s arrest in early 2024, Champai temporarily assumed the Chief Minister’s role.

: Former Chief Minister Champai Soren of the BJP is contesting against Ganesh Mahli of the JMM. This is a crucial contest, as Soren has held this seat since 2005. After Hemant Soren’s arrest in early 2024, Champai temporarily assumed the Chief Minister’s role. Jagannathpur Constituency : Geeta Koda, the BJP candidate and wife of former CM Madhu Koda, will contest against Congress’ Sona Ram Sinku in this key battle.

: Geeta Koda, the BJP candidate and wife of former CM Madhu Koda, will contest against Congress’ Sona Ram Sinku in this key battle. Ranchi Constituency : JMM’s Mahua Maji, a current Rajya Sabha MP, is running against BJP’s CP Singh, one of the prominent faces in Jharkhand politics.

: JMM’s Mahua Maji, a current Rajya Sabha MP, is running against BJP’s CP Singh, one of the prominent faces in Jharkhand politics. Jamshedpur East : Congress’ Ajoy Kumar faces a strong challenge from Purnima Das, the daughter-in-law of former CM and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

: Congress’ Ajoy Kumar faces a strong challenge from Purnima Das, the daughter-in-law of former CM and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. Jamshedpur West: In this high-profile seat, Congress health minister Banna Gupta takes on JD(U)’s Saryu Roy, who famously defeated Raghubar Das in the 2019 elections.

Voter Participation and Key Details

In total, 15,344 polling stations have been set up across Jharkhand. Of these, a majority (12,716) are located in rural areas, while 2,628 polling stations serve urban centers. For the first time, 1,152 polling stations will be managed entirely by women, signaling the growing involvement of women in the political process.

The Election Commission has taken strong measures to ensure electoral integrity, with over Rs 179 crore worth of seized goods and cash since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. Additionally, authorities have registered 54 cases of alleged election violations, underscoring the sensitivity and high stakes of the electoral process.

A Divisive Election

This first phase of polling marks the beginning of what is expected to be a divisive and closely contested election. The outcome of these 43 constituencies will not only decide the immediate fate of key politicians but will also set the stage for the next phase of elections, where the remaining constituencies will vote in seven days. For Jharkhand, this election is more than just about winning seats—it’s about asserting political dominance and shaping the future direction of the state.

As both the INDIA alliance and the BJP-led NDA brace for the results, the fate of Jharkhand’s political landscape hangs in the balance.

