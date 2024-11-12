PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit In Brazil, Visit Nigeria And Guyana In 3-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a high-profile three-nation tour from November 16 to November 21, with a packed agenda aimed at further strengthening India’s international relations. His visit will take him to Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana, countries with which India shares growing strategic, economic, and diplomatic partnerships.

Modi’s G20 Engagement in Brazil

The central focus of Modi’s tour will be his participation in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for November 18-19. As a part of the G20 troika, alongside Brazil and South Africa, India has played a crucial role in shaping discussions leading up to the summit. At the event, Modi is expected to present India’s perspective on pressing global challenges, building on the outcomes of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and the Voice of the Global South Summits, both of which were hosted by India in recent years.

With key issues such as global economic recovery, climate change, and multilateral cooperation at the forefront, the summit provides a unique platform for India to engage with global leaders and advocate for policies that align with its vision for a more inclusive and sustainable world order. During the summit, Modi will also likely meet with a range of leaders on the margins, though specific details of these bilateral interactions remain under wraps.

India-Nigeria: A Strategic Partnership

Following his engagement in Brazil, Modi will head to Nigeria from November 16 to November 18. India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with cooperation spanning across defence, energy, and trade. Over 200 Indian companies have invested more than $27 billion in the West African nation, making India one of Nigeria’s key economic partners.

MUST READ: Supreme Court To Deliver Bulldozer Guidelines Verdict Tomorrow

During his visit, Modi will review the strategic partnership between the two nations and discuss avenues for deepening bilateral ties. Key areas of focus are likely to include energy security, trade expansion, and defence cooperation, with Nigeria being one of India’s largest trading partners in Africa. Modi is also expected to address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, which has played a significant role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Modi’s Historic Visit to Guyana

The final leg of Modi’s tour will take him to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1968. Scheduled for November 19-21, the visit underscores the growing importance of ties between India and the Caribbean nation. At the invitation of Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Modi will hold high-level discussions with the Guyanese leadership, focusing on cooperation in areas like energy, technology, and developmental assistance.

Modi’s engagement in Guyana will also include his participation in the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, where he will meet with leaders from CARICOM (Caribbean Community) member countries. This summit provides an important opportunity to bolster India’s relations with the Caribbean region, promoting greater economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and technical collaboration.

Building on Past Engagements

Modi’s visit to Guyana is particularly significant as it comes just a year after President Irfaan Ali’s visit to India as the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Madhya Pradesh in 2023. During that visit, Ali was conferred with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for his outstanding contributions to enhancing ties between Guyana and the Indian diaspora.

India’s relationship with the Caribbean has been historically strong, owing to shared cultural ties and a significant Indian-origin population in the region. Modi’s visit to Guyana marks a key moment in expanding India’s diplomatic footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Strengthening India’s Global Standing

This three-nation tour highlights India’s growing role on the global stage, particularly in fostering stronger partnerships with countries across the Global South. Whether engaging in strategic dialogues with Brazil and Nigeria or deepening economic and diplomatic ties with Guyana and the Caribbean, Modi’s visit underscores India’s commitment to building a more interconnected world, while positioning itself as a key player in the Global South.

Through this tour, India continues to reinforce its foreign policy objectives, focusing on long-term partnerships that drive mutual growth, stability, and peace across continents.

ALSO READ: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Jaishankar, Odisha CM Unveil Official Website