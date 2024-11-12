Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit In Brazil, Visit Nigeria And Guyana In 3-Nation Tour

PM Modi’s 3-nation tour to Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana aims to bolster India’s global partnerships and enhance ties with strategic allies.

PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit In Brazil, Visit Nigeria And Guyana In 3-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a high-profile three-nation tour from November 16 to November 21, with a packed agenda aimed at further strengthening India’s international relations. His visit will take him to Brazil, Nigeria, and Guyana, countries with which India shares growing strategic, economic, and diplomatic partnerships.

Modi’s G20 Engagement in Brazil

The central focus of Modi’s tour will be his participation in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for November 18-19. As a part of the G20 troika, alongside Brazil and South Africa, India has played a crucial role in shaping discussions leading up to the summit. At the event, Modi is expected to present India’s perspective on pressing global challenges, building on the outcomes of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and the Voice of the Global South Summits, both of which were hosted by India in recent years.

With key issues such as global economic recovery, climate change, and multilateral cooperation at the forefront, the summit provides a unique platform for India to engage with global leaders and advocate for policies that align with its vision for a more inclusive and sustainable world order. During the summit, Modi will also likely meet with a range of leaders on the margins, though specific details of these bilateral interactions remain under wraps.

India-Nigeria: A Strategic Partnership

Following his engagement in Brazil, Modi will head to Nigeria from November 16 to November 18. India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with cooperation spanning across defence, energy, and trade. Over 200 Indian companies have invested more than $27 billion in the West African nation, making India one of Nigeria’s key economic partners.

MUST READ: Supreme Court To Deliver Bulldozer Guidelines Verdict Tomorrow

During his visit, Modi will review the strategic partnership between the two nations and discuss avenues for deepening bilateral ties. Key areas of focus are likely to include energy security, trade expansion, and defence cooperation, with Nigeria being one of India’s largest trading partners in Africa. Modi is also expected to address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, which has played a significant role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Modi’s Historic Visit to Guyana

The final leg of Modi’s tour will take him to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1968. Scheduled for November 19-21, the visit underscores the growing importance of ties between India and the Caribbean nation. At the invitation of Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Modi will hold high-level discussions with the Guyanese leadership, focusing on cooperation in areas like energy, technology, and developmental assistance.

Modi’s engagement in Guyana will also include his participation in the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, where he will meet with leaders from CARICOM (Caribbean Community) member countries. This summit provides an important opportunity to bolster India’s relations with the Caribbean region, promoting greater economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and technical collaboration.

Building on Past Engagements

Modi’s visit to Guyana is particularly significant as it comes just a year after President Irfaan Ali’s visit to India as the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Madhya Pradesh in 2023. During that visit, Ali was conferred with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for his outstanding contributions to enhancing ties between Guyana and the Indian diaspora.

India’s relationship with the Caribbean has been historically strong, owing to shared cultural ties and a significant Indian-origin population in the region. Modi’s visit to Guyana marks a key moment in expanding India’s diplomatic footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Strengthening India’s Global Standing

This three-nation tour highlights India’s growing role on the global stage, particularly in fostering stronger partnerships with countries across the Global South. Whether engaging in strategic dialogues with Brazil and Nigeria or deepening economic and diplomatic ties with Guyana and the Caribbean, Modi’s visit underscores India’s commitment to building a more interconnected world, while positioning itself as a key player in the Global South.

Through this tour, India continues to reinforce its foreign policy objectives, focusing on long-term partnerships that drive mutual growth, stability, and peace across continents.

ALSO READ: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Jaishankar, Odisha CM Unveil Official Website

Filed under

G20 Summit 2024 India Guyana visit India Nigeria relations Narendra Modi tour
Advertisement

Also Read

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

Entertainment

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox