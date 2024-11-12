Karnataka By-Election Polling On Nov 13: Key Developments In Channapatna, Shiggon, And Sandur

On November 13, Karnataka will witness crucial by-elections in three key assembly constituencies — Channapatna, Shiggon, and Sandur. These elections hold immense political significance as the seats were vacated by the winners of the 2023 assembly elections who later decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With both the ruling Congress and opposition parties, the BJP and JDS, eyeing victory, the bypolls are seen as a litmus test of political strength in the southern state.

Why These By-Elections Matter

The by-elections are significant not just because of the vacant seats, but also because they come at a time when Karnataka’s political landscape is in flux. With the ruling Congress party looking to solidify its position in the state, and the BJP-JDS alliance eager to prove their mettle, these elections are expected to play a key role in shaping future political equations. A total of 45 candidates are vying for the three seats, and the results are sure to have ripple effects across the state’s political dynamics.

Over 7 lakh eligible voters in the constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggon, and Sandur will cast their votes across around 770 polling stations. Let’s take a closer look at the key contestants and the high-stakes battle in each of these constituencies.

Channapatna: A High-Profile Contest

The Channapatna Assembly seat has turned into one of the most high-profile constituencies in Karnataka. The seat was vacated by former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, whose family has a stronghold in this region. The JDS has fielded his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, to contest on an NDA ticket. Nikhil is no stranger to elections, having contested in the past, though he has faced multiple setbacks. He has received widespread support from his father, HD Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who have campaigned extensively for him.

Opposing Nikhil is the Congress candidate, five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar, who has a strong political background and is a prominent leader from the region. Yogeshwar’s decision to join the Congress party after a long tenure with the BJP adds an interesting twist to the race. Both the Congress and the JDS are determined to retain the seat and secure dominance in the politically crucial Old Mysuru region. As this seat is key to the JDS’s influence in the region, the outcome could have a significant impact on the party’s future in Karnataka.

Shiggon: A Battle Between Two Bommais

Shiggon, another crucial constituency, became vacant after former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai vacated the seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections. In a unique turn of events, his son, Bharat Bommai, has been fielded by the BJP to contest in this by-election, continuing the Bommai family legacy. Bharat Bommai, who has been actively involved in state politics, faces a tough competition from Congress’s Yasir Ahmed Khan, who was defeated by Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 assembly elections.

Shiggon has seen an electrifying election campaign, with both parties rallying hard to secure the constituency. The Bommai family has deep roots in the region, and while Bharat has a strong backing from the BJP, Khan is looking to reclaim the seat for the Congress. With the Bommai name carrying significant weight in the area, this by-election is expected to be one of the most closely contested.

Sandur: A Contest Between Congress and BJP’s Heavyweights

In Sandur, the Congress party has fielded E Annapurna, the wife of E Tukaram, who won in 2023 but vacated the seat to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. Annapurna, who has been involved in local politics, faces a formidable challenge from BJP’s Bangaru Hanumanthu, who is a prominent figure in the region. Hanumanthu, a close associate of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, serves as the BJP’s ST Morcha president and is also a popular Kannada actor.

Sandur, known for its rich mining history and strong political ties to the BJP, has seen an intense campaign. With the Congress hoping to retain the seat and the BJP determined to win it, this constituency is set to witness fierce competition.

The outcome of these by-elections will have a major bearing on the political trajectory in Karnataka. While the Congress is hoping to maintain its hold, especially after its strong performance in the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP and JDS are aiming to regain their influence in key constituencies. With both parties running aggressive campaigns, the results are expected to send strong signals ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

These by-polls are not just about filling vacant seats but also about proving political dominance in Karnataka. The results on November 13 will provide valuable insights into the direction Karnataka’s political future is heading, and which party will take the lead as the state gears up for the national elections next year.

