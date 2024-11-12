Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 Live Updates: Ranchi Gears Up For First Phase Of Voting

The elections to the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and 20. Results for Jharkhand will be declared on November 23. The existing term of the Jharkhand Assembly expires on January 5, 2025. Voting will be conducted to all 81 constituencies of the state-44 general, 9 Scheduled Castes, and 28 Scheduled Tribes constituencies. It is going to form the new government very soon as the result of elections would get declared.

The first phase of the Assembly elections to be held in the state is likely to see a poll on the votes of 13.7 million of the 26 million voters registered in the state. In all, 683 candidates will contest for the 43 seats – 17 general seats, 20 Scheduled Tribes and six Scheduled Castes, with 609 men, 73 women, and one third gender participant.

The voting process will start with 15, 600 polling stations in the first phase. Furthermore, 12, 716 booths will be erected in the rural sectors and 2, 628 in the urban sectors. It is reported that election preparation is finally over. The polling staff has been dispatched to 194 stations so far, but the remaining 31 will be sent tomorrow. Polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on Nov 13 while 950 booths are scheduled to close at 4 pm. Still, voters will be allowed to vote if they stand in lines before the closing time. In addition, women will manage 1,152 polling booths and the disabled will work at 24 booths.

The JMM won 30 seats in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, while the BJP won 25 seats. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance formed the government with a majority of 47 seats. The total strength of the Jharkhand Assembly is 74 members and the ruling alliance led by the JMM presently possesses 44 seats.

Jharkhand Chief Election Officer Provides Update Ahead of Polling

Ahead of tomorrow’s first phase of polling in Jharkhand, Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar shared key details about the process. “Polling will take place in 15 districts and 43 constituencies,” he said. “Polling parties have been dispatched, and security measures have been put in place at all booths.”

GPS-Tracked Vehicles To Transport Polling Teams To 374 Booths

Ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections tomorrow, polling parties have begun gathering to collect election materials, according to Utkarsh Kumar, the Returning Officer for the Ranchi Assembly constituency. “Polling parties for all 374 booths have assembled here to receive the necessary materials. They will then head to their assigned booths in GPS-tracked vehicles. The mock poll will commence at 5:30 am, followed by the start of voting. All essential facilities, including drinking water, restrooms, and webcasting services, are available at each polling station. We have completed all preparations, and security, along with CAPF personnel, has been deployed at the polling stations. We are ensuring full compliance with the Election Commission’s guidelines,” Kumar stated.

